Dons boss Glass takes inspiration from Gothenburg Greats on return to Sweden

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has urged his players to take inspiration from the scene of the club’s greatest achievement when they return to Gothenburg.

The Dons fly out to Sweden tomorrow to face BK Hacken in the second leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Pathways coach Neil Simpson was part of the Dons side which beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983 and Glass wants to continue the club’s love affair with the Swedish city.

The Dons boss said: “If you are at this team and you draw a club from Gothenburg it is obviously going to get brought up at some point.

“For us we have to respect it and represent it the way it should.

“We are fortunate that we have Neil Simpson coming with us as well so he knows what it takes in Gothenburg.

“Simmy is part of our staff now and it is brilliant to have someone like that around as well as he has actually lived it.

“That is the aim, we will go and try to win. I am looking forward to the trip.”

While the class of 1983 enjoyed success at the Ullevi Stadium, home of IFK Gothenburg, Aberdeen will face Hacken at their home stadium, the 6,300 capacity Bravida Arena.

Former Dons boss Jimmy Calderwood took his side to the Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, when his side faced Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Cup in 2007.

While happy to take inspiration from the Gothenburg Greats Glass says it is unlikely he will follow suit and take the team across the city before their second leg tie.

He said: “We have not planned it as we had all eyes on the first game. You don’t get much time and it is probably difficult at this time with Covid going on.

“I am not certain that we will. The players are already aware of it. You look at the walls all around Pittodrie and you know what it means to this club.

“It is important we handle the tie properly so that nothing silly happens.”

Glass was impressed by how his younger players handled the occasion on their first appearances in European football last week and is looking for more of that aptitude and application in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “The young players have to have the mentality.

“If they are going to crumble if they make a mistake in training and things like that then you can’t expect them to play in front of big crowds at Pittodrie and other places when there are big crowds.

“The mentality side is important.

“We have a good academy staff as well. Barry Robson was a very driven player and he pushes them and it is important that continues.

“Obviously Gavin Levy is in charge of all that but there are opportunities for young players.

“But they have to show they are good enough with the ball, they are mentally tough enough and they can handle playing for this club.”