McInnes demands Aberdeen show fight in clash with Rangers

Boss Derek McInnes will demand Aberdeen face Rangers ready to fight to avenge the wrong of their 5-0 Ibrox mauling.

The Dons face Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a heavy loss to Steven Gerrard’s side in September.

McInnes is confident it will be a far different Dons side at Pittodrie to the one which succumbed so easily in Glasgow.

He accepts Rangers, flying high at the top of their Europa League group, are the better team at the moment.

However, he will instil within his side, who overcame St Mirren 2-1, the self belief they can dump the Ibrox club.

He said: “I have spoken to the players about how the game against Rangers has to be.

“Rangers have good players and we need to make sure they don’t enjoy the game as much as they did at Ibrox.

“They got us at a good time that day at Ibrox with the amount of injuries we had and the effects of Tynecastle (losing in the League Cup on penalties days earlier).

“We have to realise that we have got to compete far better all over the pitch for us to bridge the gap in quality on Rangers at the minute.

“We are facing one of the strongest teams in the country.

“Both Rangers and Celtic are playing at such a good level at the minute.

“Rangers are a better team than us and have better players, but we can win the game and it’s important that my players believe that when they go out there.

“We have to let them know they are in a game for us to have any chance of getting the result we want.

“It is up to us to go and show a lot of those qualities that were sadly missing at Ibrox.”

The Dons have suffered heavy defeats to both Rangers and Celtic, crashing 4-0 to the Hoops at Pittodrie on October 27.

A 2-1 defeat of Saints maintained the Reds’ positive form since that loss to Celtic, with 13 points from the last 15.

McInnes said: “The response to losing to Celtic has been really pleasing for me.

“While I don’t think we are firing on all cylinders, it’s important that we knuckle down and get results.

“After the Celtic game there was a lot of noise, but we needed to get on with the job in hand.

“(We’ve done that) other than shipping two points at St Johnstone when we should have got a penalty at 1—0, and if we had scored that we could have won.

“At St Johnstone we were guilty of losing a cheap goal there and it cost us.

“We were so close to getting five wins out of five but four wins out of five is not bad shooting.”

McInnes faces a sweat on whether summer signing Craig Bryson will be fit for the showdown with Rangers.

The midfielder missed the defeat of St Mirren having failed a fitness test 24 hours prior to kick-off.

Bryson suffered an ankle injury in a tackle from Murray Davidson in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

Davidson was red carded for the challenge and Bryson played on for the rest of the match.

McInnes said: “Craig Bryson will be touch and go for Wednesday.

“We have been that way with Craig for a while now and that tackle from Murray Davidson last week just shook up the ankle again.

“We are hoping he can maybe put in a couple of days’ training ahead of Wednesday, but we can’t say that with any real certainty.”

Aberdeen secured victory against St Mirren courtesy of goals from Sam Cosgrove and Niall McGinn.

However, it took Joe Lewis’ double save from a late penalty to secure the three points.

Lewis conceded the spot-kick, racing off of his line and clipping Jon Obika with an arm as he attempted to break past him.

Referee Steven McLean opted to book Lewis and not send him off, judging it a genuine attempt to win the ball.

McInnes said: “I thought it was a yellow card. I was annoyed and aggrieved at the time (of the penalty) at how we were able to get ourselves into that situation, a straight ball from left centre-back into that left channel.

“How all of a sudden can we be running out with our pants on fire and it becomes a penalty kick?

“It is terrible defending that allows them to get the ball in that channel.

“However, Joe produced a brilliant double save.”