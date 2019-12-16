Aberdeen manager McInnes says Sam Cosgrove has reached Adam Rooney level

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hailed striker Sam Cosgrove as “invaluable” after the Dons beat Hamilton 1-0 at a chilly Pittodrie.

The Dons moved up to third in the Premiership thanks to Cosgrove’s second-half volley from Niall McGinn’s cross – his 19th goal of the season.

McInnes’ team were dominant against struggling Accies, but – in the opening period especially – failed to make the most of it, with several chances spurned.

However, three points, combined with central midfielder Funso Ojo returning to the team after close to three months out with a hamstring tear, made it a positive, if not perfect, afternoon.

McInnes said: “He (Cosgrove) hadn’t scored for a couple of games and it was annoying him. It’s all about scoring for strikers and getting back to form.

“He’ll be pleased with his goal. He’s pulled on to the full-back and it’s a nice, calm finish.

“He’s watched the ball the whole way. He’s in great form and doing great for us.”

McInnes drew comparisons between Cosgrove and Adam Rooney – the departed frontman who was so vital in McInnes’ first few years at the Dons – saying: “Over my first few years at the club, we had loads of games where Adam Rooney was finishing off our good work and he was vitally important for us.

“Trying to replace somebody like that is extremely difficult. We saw enough in Sam as the one to maybe replace Adam.

“We had a lot of games where it was 1-0 and Adam Rooney scored. We had games where we won by three or four but that was our bread and butter. Sam has became a bit of that for us as well.

“He’s became the guy when even we’re not at our best, he scores goals. These types of players are invaluable.”

The value of the 23-year-old Englishman, signed for just £25,000 from Carlisle close to two years ago, could become crucial when the transfer window opens next month.

English Championship sides Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City have already been linked to the man who has risen meteorically to the position of Dons’ key man.

McInnes, who says he doesn’t want to lose his “best goalscorer”, says there have been assurances from Dave Cormack – who is officially set to take over as chairman at the club’s AGM this evening – they will try to hold on to Cosgrove for as long as possible.

The boss, who could also try to bring new faces in, said: “We’re all on the same page. We know where we are.

“We know we’re a club that wants to improve.

“We’ve been given encouragement we can do something in January in certain positions.

“But we’re aware that we’re a club who develop players and then sell them.

“It’s important we hang on to those players for as long as possible.

“Everybody, our new chairman, supporters and staff want to give ourselves the best chance possible.”

Meanwhile, McInnes was delighted to get the returning Ojo on to the pitch for 45 minutes, before taking him off.

Ojo and fellow summer midfield signing Craig Bryson – who is still out with the recurrence of an ankle problem – have missed large parts of the campaign so far through injury, meaning defensive recruits Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner have had to be thrown into the middle of the park at times.

McInnes said: “We had good control in the first half and you see Ojo’s influence. It was a real bonus having him on the pitch.

“We had nearly four gilt-edged chances in the first half but their keeper has made good saves so you can’t be too critical of the boys.”

The manager, who is also hopeful Greg Leigh will be fine after taking a “bang on the shin” before half-time, added: “Hamilton are a spirited team and a team who took Celtic to the 95th minute.

“The best way of breaking their resolve is by taking chances and we failed to do that, with a combination of their keeper making good saves.

“We lost a bit of control by taking Ojo off, but (Jon) Gallagher stretched them. We asked them for a bit more quality in the second half.

“It’s a great cross and a lovely finish by Cosgrove. We never blew Hamilton away after that, but if you watch it back we were in control.”