Dons add Hernandez on deadline day

Aberdeen have signed Venezuelan international Ronald Hernandez on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Dons after joining from Norwegian side Stabaek.

The right-back could make his Reds debut tomorrow when they tackle Rangers at Ibrox.

Hernandez has 15 caps for Venezuela and played in the Copa America last summer. He also played for his nation’s Under-20s in the World Cup final two years ago.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “In a race against time, we’ve pulled out all the stops to get Hernandez to Pittodrie and part of the squad for this weekend and everyone is excited about his potential.

“He’s a young player, but he’s already got 15 caps for Venezuela, albeit in a number of friendlies.

“He’s played against the likes of Argentina with Messi and their stars and he’s done enough over the last couple of seasons to suggest that he’s going the right way.

“When I first spoke to Ronald, he was very keen to come and experience the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

“Now, we have got him onboard with us, he can hopefully reach his full potential and be a valuable asset going forward.”

Hernandez said: “I am so excited to start my journey with the team, with Aberdeen. I cannot wait to get started.

“I want to continue to build myself and continue to improve my football and I see the Scottish League and Aberdeen as giving me a really great opportunity to show my own great football.

“I’m really happy. It’s a very important step for me to join this great club.”

Hernandez is Aberdeen’s third signing of the January transfer window, following Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy in joining the Dons.