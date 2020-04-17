Don McGinn says there’s room at the top

Dons ace Niall McGinn says he’s in favour of a bigger Premiership.

Following the SPFL resolution that passed earlier this week to end the Championship, League One and League Two seasons, the league body have created a taskforce to examine reconstruction.

There has been plenty of talk about having no relegation due to the campaign being cut short, which would result in an expanded top flight.

The taskforce is being headed up by Hearts chief Ann Budge and Hamilton Accies chairman Les Gray.

Aberdeen winger McGinn, pictured, says he would be happy to see the Premiership increase in size from 12 clubs and believes having sides like Dundee United (who will be promoted as Championship winners), Inverness Caley Thistle and Dundee back in the top flight would be good for the league.

The Northern Irishman said: “If I’m being realistic and wanting the best for the league. I’d like Dundee United coming up, I’d like Inverness, I’d like Hearts to stay in the league.

“If you had those big clubs in the league it would be good for the league.

“For ourselves we’ve missed going to Dundee and Dundee United as those grounds are ones we like visiting as we take big crowds and they are games you want to be involved in.

“Even Inverness, when they were in the league, although it was not the best of journeys, the games attracted a good support and they were good games as well.

“It’s outwith my control and it’s down to the league but I’d like Dundee, Inverness and Dundee United in the league for sure.

“You’re playing more teams but the league want Rangers playing Celtic four times a season as it has more people watching and it benefits the other teams in the league as well.

“It attracts money into the game and helps the other teams outwith Celtic and Rangers but it’s the league’s decision.

“I’m sure if the league wants everything done right and as much money as possible they will want Celtic and Rangers playing each other as much as they can.

“Having 14 or 16 teams in the league may hinder that in their eyes.”

McGinn has been keeping himself busy during lockdown by training as well as helping Aberdeen’s Community Trust with phone calls to check on supporters.

He has also been helping the trust with deliveries of food.

The 32-year-old has been following developments this week with the lower league seasons declared over.

McGinn has sympathy for those teams negatively impacted by the decision.

He added: “It’s a tough situation to be in, even in the lower leagues where Falkirk are a point behind (Raith Rovers at the top of League One) and Partick Thistle had a game in hand and a chance to move off the bottom of the (Championship) table.

“You definitely feel sorry for the players there and the fact they didn’t get to fulfil their fixtures.

“If you are in mid-table and not challenging or fighting relegation it is perhaps an easier decision to make but you do feel sorry for the teams who will be affected the most.”

June 10 is the earliest clubs in Scotland will be able to resume training and it will be even longer before matches return.

McGinn reckons, following the extended lay-off, everyone will appreciate football more when it eventually returns.

He said: “We won’t take things for granted. We appreciate how much football and sport means to everyone.

“We go out trying to win every game and fans will always be serious and passionate about their sport.

“But everyone being able to watch their team win, lose or draw, can do so with a smile on their face.

“There are games we won’t win but we have to come away happy we’re still able to play.

“It’s times like now that you definitely appreciate when you were playing and whether it is three games a week we play you just want to be out there playing.

“It will feel strange coming back after a long break not playing.

“But I will appreciate things a lot more and hopefully we can attract more fans to help out the league and the individual clubs.”