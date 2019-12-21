Docherty backing Cosgrove to score against Celtic today

Wanted striker Sam Cosgrove is confident he can score against league leaders Celtic today, according to No 2 Tony Docherty.

In-form Cosgrove is already on 19 goals for this season and that form has alerted Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City.

Cosgrove will lead the line against the defending champions at Parkhead today as Aberdeen bid to end the Hoops’ 18-month home domestic unbeaten run.

Aberdeen were the last team to beat Celtic on their home turf domestically when they triumphed 1-0 in May 2018, the final game of that league season.

Docherty insists Cosgrove is confident he can net in Glasgow to smash the 20-goal mark for a second successive season.

He said: “Sam believes that in every game he plays in he will score at least one goal.

“That is a fantastic thing to have as a striker going on to the pitch.

“Sam is at the height of his confidence and us having a striker of that stature and in that frame of mind is a real threat.

“We have a striker that given one chance will score.

“Celtic will realise that.

“We have a striker who we know from the work he has put in during the week and the way he is feeling is confident he will score.”

New Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack recently insisted the club are in no rush to sell their star players such as Cosgrove or defender Scott McKenna.

Although Cormack refused to rule out the striker exiting in the January transfer window he insists any move would be on Aberdeen’s terms.

Docherty hopes Cosgrove can remain at Pittodrie beyond the winter transfer window.

He said: “Sam is reaping the rewards of his hard work. He enjoys it here and we enjoy working with him.

“It is a good relationship we have and long may that continue.”

Aberdeen’s previous clash with Celtic was a 4-0 humiliation at Pittodrie in October with all the Hoops’ goals arriving in a disastrous opening 45 minutes.

Docherty insists the Reds have been working on a game plan that can redress the balance against the league leaders.

He said: “We have to do everything in our power to make sure we carry a goal threat, are organised, controlled and have the defensive rearguard that shuts Celtic out.

“We have a game plan to take Celtic and hopefully we will execute that.”

On-loan NAC Breda defender Greg Leigh is a major doubt for today’s clash having suffered a shin injury in the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton at last weekend.

Leigh underwent a scan earlier this week and the Reds were giving him every chance to prove his fitness for Parkhead.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is also ruled out with an ankle injury with attacker Scott Wright also absent.