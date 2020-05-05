Willie Miller: Display of loyalty by Dons support mirrors Aberdeen community efforts during coronavirus lockdown

The Red Army have bought season tickets in their numbers to help Aberdeen financially at this time.

Those Dons fans deserve credit because it’s a leap of faith to buy season tickets for next term when there’s no indication of when crowds will be allowed into grounds again.

I do think selling 5,000 season tickets is also a result of the work Aberdeen have been doing in the community.

During the current crisis they have been checking up on people and delivering food to the vulnerable.

In return the fans are doing their bit to support the Dons by purchasing tickets.

The group of investors, led by chairman Dave Cormack have also put more cash into the club and have ensured the Reds are in a stable position.

And there’s no doubt the sales of season tickets will also be a huge help to Aberdeen during the current situation.

Cormack appealed to supporters if they could to buy tickets and they’ve certainly responded.

We don’t know what the future holds and when next season may start or when fans will be able to watch their team again.

But in these difficult times when so many people are struggling, those Dons fans that have bought season tickets deserve credit for helping keep the club on a sound financial footing.