Aberdeen directors pledge 10% of month’s season ticket revenues to AFC Community Trust

Aberdeen’s board have pledged to donate 10% of the total revenues generated by season ticket sales this month to the AFC Community Trust.

Aberdeen launched the #StillStandingFree campaign to help vulnerable supporters during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Dons have ramped up their outreach programme with the goal of contacting 12,000 fans during April and May.

More than 500 Aberdeen supporters have already been bolstered by a phone call from the club, including some of their current and former players, in the last week. There have also been deliveries of food and essentials to the most vulnerable.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, pictured, said: “I’ve spoken to several fans who are self isolating, reminiscing about their Pittodrie memories and sharing our favourite football moments.

“The Red Army has really thrown its weight behind our community campaign.

“The directors are pleased to be in a position to reward that through our pledge to the Trust.

“We are living through an unprecedented global crisis where everyone is concerned about the health and wellbeing of their families and worried about their jobs and their financial position.

“Yet Dons fans are supporting the work of the Trust and our campaign. It is truly humbling.”

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFC Community Trust, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the generosity of the AFC directors.

“If fans continue to purchase season tickets throughout April at the rate they have been, the Trust will benefit enormously and, as a result, will be in a position to provide even more support to the wider community.”