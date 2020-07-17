Joe Harper: I’m devastated for Mikey Devlin, but talented defender still has time to shine

It’s bitterly disappointing to see Mikey Devlin fall foul of injury again.

In Aberdeen’s first pre-season game against Ross County, the defender picked up a hamstring injury and looks set to be out until late next month.

It’s a blow for the Dons but also the player, who has already had more than his fair share of setbacks in his career.

It seems to be the way with football that some players just don’t get a clean run at things.

He arrived at Pittodrie while still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and in his first season he missed three months with a foot problem.

At the beginning of last term, he had time out with another hamstring injury.

Devlin can come back strongly from this and still have a great season, but for players who keep suffering injuries it can weigh heavily on them mentally.

It affects everyone in different ways, but you can start to worry more and more about picking up injuries, which isn’t a good mindset to be in.

I hope that doesn’t happen to Devlin. He’s a positive, upbeat guy so I’m sure it won’t.

Nobody wants to be injured, but pre-season is probably the worst time for it to happen because you miss out on key fitness work and the build-up to the season.

That means when you return you’re playing catch-up on your team-mates when it comes to match fitness and sharpness.

The injury to the Scotland international puts a little more strain on Derek McInnes’ squad, even at this early stage of the season.

It also makes the signing of Jonny Hayes look like an even better piece of business.

Ash Taylor, Scott McKenna and Andy Considine are the other centre-backs in the Reds’ squad, so it may be with Devlin out that Hayes is required to fill in at left-back.

The Irishman is more than capable of doing a job there while also bombing forward and influencing attacks.

It doesn’t seem like McInnes will be able to bring in another defender because of the impact coronavirus has had on Aberdeen’s finances.

However, there is the quality in the squad to be able to cope with Devlin’s absence.

The other news to come out of the first friendly was Bruce Anderson netting both goals.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, but it was good to see Anderson getting on the scoresheet last week and if he keeps that up there’s no reason why he can’t become a regular.