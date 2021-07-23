Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Despite crashing 5-1 to Aberdeen defiant BK Hacken boss insists Euro tie is not over

By Sean Wallace
23/07/2021, 12:09 am
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during the 5-1 loss to Aberdeen.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during the 5-1 loss to Aberdeen.

Defiant BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo refused to concede the Swedish side’s Europa Conference League campaign is over.

Rampant Aberdeen demolished the Allsvenskan outfit 5-1 in front of 5,665 fans at Pittodrie.

Hogmo admits he was left stunned by the heavy defeat as his side arrived at Pittodrie on the back of a four game league winning streak.

However he refuses to give up hope of completing a miraculous turnaround in Gothenburg in the return on Thursday.

Hogmo said: “Football is 90 minutes and we will give our all in the return.

“We have to score four goals and not give anything way.

“We need to have discipline and need some time to sort out what happened from there.

“I am surprised by the result but I knew it was going to be a tough game.”

<br />Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson scores his second goal against BK Hacken.

Aberdeen went were 3-0 up through a Lewis Ferguson brace and Andy Considine goal.

BK Hacken netted to make it 3-1 but the Dons scored twice again to snuff out any chance of a turnaround.

Summer signing Christian Ramirez grabbed a debut goal with Connor McLennan netting in injury time.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates his goal on his competitive debut.

‘It was a really bad result for us’

Hogmo said his side must improve dramatically at the back if they are to have any hope of overturning the tie.

He said: “You cannot win games when you give away goals like we did, it is not possible.

“We started the game the first 20 minutes and it was how we expected the game to be.

“Then we gave away a corner and a penalty and it is 2-0 to make it difficult for ourselves.

“At 3-1 then the game got too open for us and it is 5-1.

“It is a really bad result for us.”