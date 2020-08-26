Derek McInnes wants to use Europa League qualifying clash with Runavik to continue to rebuild positivity around Aberdeen

Boss Derek McInnes believes a Europa League win can be the salve for a troubled few weeks.

Aberdeen host Faroe Islands side NSI Runavik at Pittodrie in the first qualifying round tomorrow.

The Reds’ season is up and running with back-to-back victories after the chaos of the Aberdeen eight and a slew of postponed matches.

Manager McInnes believes the Dons have taken a “kicking” after eight players breached coronavirus protocols by visiting a city centre bar on August 1.

Those eight players have been issued with notices of complaint by the SFA and will discover their fates at a disciplinary hearing on Friday with possible sanctions including bans of up to 16 games.

Before that tribunal McInnes wants the Reds to continue their recovery from a troubled three weeks by progressing to the second qualifying round.

McInnes said: “We’ve watched everybody else’s season get up and running with envy.

“We had pre-season of seven-and-a-half weeks and were desperate to get going.

“We were then disappointed with our performance in the opening game against Rangers (1-0 defeat) and been idle for 19 days while we’ve taken a kicking.

“We want to get some positivity again and the best way to do that is to win games.”

McInnes had already begun preparation for tomorrow’s European clash by designating a member of his backroom staff to compile a dossier on both Runavik and Barry Town United prior to their preliminary round tie in the Faroe Islands last Thursday.

Runavik progressed with a 5-1 win.

It was the first time in 14 attempts the Faroe Islands side had won a European tie.

Immediately after the 2-1 defeat of Livingston on Sunday, boss McInnes ramped up the focus on Runavik.

He said: “We got ourselves familiar with Runavik on Sunday night.

“They had a very convincing result and you don’t see too many results like that at this early stage.

“We look forward to it and are grateful that we are at home.

“We will be better for having had these recent games as the players will be more equipped and more ready for the European tie.”

Faroe Islands international Klaemint Olsen netted a hat-trick in the comprehensive defeat of Barry Town.

Striker Olsen scored for his country against Spain in a 4-1 Euro 2020 qualifying loss last June.

Having netted more than 200 goals for Runavik, he will be the main danger man.

However, McInnes pinpointed the primary threat as the difference in game time. Aberdeen have played just three times this season, while Runavik have played 17 league games.

He said: “The biggest threat is the fact they are so far into their season.

“That is always the thing we have to battle against in any given European campaign.

“Hopefully we will get the club into the next round with a good performance and result against Runavik.”