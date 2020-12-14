Derek McInnes wants to tie up deals for Ross Stewart and Marley Watkins, and says players will also exit Aberdeen in January

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he will move to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window with free transfers and loan deals.

The Dons will also bid in the winter window to secure Ross County striker Ross Stewart on a pre-contract deal.

Stewart, who started in the Staggies’ 2-0 loss to the Dons, is out of contract at the end of the season.

He will be free to talk to any other clubs from the start of the window on January 1.

Aberdeen cannot pay a transfer fee in the winter window due to the cash hit of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, it is understood the Reds will attempt to secure Stewart on a pre-contract agreement.

McInnes is a long-time admirer of Stewart and it is understood he has tried to secure him in the previous three windows.

Now he has challenged the Dons to emerge from December pushing at the top end of the Premiership so he is in a strong position to bring in new additions.

McInnes also confirmed some players will exit Pittodrie next month.

He said: “We can’t stress the importance of having a good December because on the back of that it should allow us to make the necessary changes in January.

“Yes, we will be looking at free transfers and loans. Players will also need to go out.

“Hopefully we will still be at the top end in January because I am confident this team will get better.”

McInnes will also attempt to extend the loan deal for Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins, whose loan expires next month.

Watkins is sidelined with a hamstring injury until January.

McInnes is confident he has a squad which can deliver success this season if he can make the additions he wants next month.

He said: “I really believe in the potential of the squad that we can do well this season.

“I am confident that if I can make the changes I am hoping to make, and with a bit of luck with injuries, because we have been hampered with that more than most, that we can do well.”

Aberdeen ended a four-game winless streak courtesy of a brace from Curtis Main.

Striker Main was drafted in for only his second domestic start of a season dogged by injury.

McInnes hailed the contribution of Main, who came in for last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove who dropped to the bench.

McInnes said: “It was a brilliant goal from Curtis for the second.

“Curtis led the line brilliantly and was pivotal to us getting the win.”

McInnes faces a sweat over the fitness of full-back Greg Leigh, who was ruled out of the Ross County win having suffered a hamstring injury last week in training. Leigh will today be sent for a scan, although McInnes expects him to miss the next few games at least.

It is the latest defensive injury blow after Mikey Devlin suffered ankle ligament damage. Devlin will this week undergo surgery and be out for three months.

McInnes said “We thought it was a bit of tightness initially as Greg has never had a hamstring issue.

“On further investigation, it was clear he was going to miss Ross County. We will get him scanned today but we think he will miss the next couple of games anyway.”