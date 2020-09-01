Derek McInnes wants Aberdeen to give loyal fanbase European nights this season

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen to deliver European nights for the Red Army at Pittodrie this season.

Aberdeen will face Viking Stavanger in Norway in a one-legged Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday September 17.

UEFA have confirmed all qualifying round ties this season will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped supporters will be phased back into stadiums for the Europa League group stage matches.

McInnes accepts how special European nights are for Dons fans who were locked out of Pittodrie for the 6-0 home defeat of NSI Runavik in the first qualifying round.

He aims to give the supporters a Euro night out.

However, Aberdeen would have to progress past three closed-door ties before the Red Army can watch their side in Euro action in the groups.

McInnes said: “We want to go further in the Europa League where we can hopefully have some crowds back in.

“During my years here, some of the atmospheres at Pittodrie on European nights have been fantastic.

“Our supporters definitely help as they are fantastic for those home European games. “

McInnes admits the ideal scenario would have been landing a home tie in the draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland yesterday.

The Dons now face the logistics and complications of flying overseas during the coronavirus pandemic – a situation McInnes was hoping to avoid.

He said: “A home draw would have been perfect for us.

“When you then have to face a game on the Sunday after that European game that travelling can have an affect.

“The fact of the rigmarole the travel situation could play in an away tie we would have been glad of a home tie.”

Aberdeen will face a Viking Stavanger team 16 games deep into the Norwegian top flight.

Although Viking are languishing 10th in the table, they defeated second-top Molde 3-2 at home at the weekend.

Viking play on an artificial pitch at the SR-Bank Arena.

They finished fifth in Norway’s Eliteserien last season and won the Norwegian Cup.

With the clash in Norway the only leg of the tie, the match will be played to a finish, with a penalty shoot-out if required.

McInnes said: “The fact it is over just one leg can bring a little bit more trepidation at times.

“However, it also makes it that more exciting as you can get through the rounds.”

Due to the international break, Aberdeen will have just one match, at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday September 12, before facing the Norwegians.

Aberdeen secured a fourth straight victory at the weekend when defeating Hibs 1-0 at Easter Road.

The Dons gaffer is determined to go into the all-or-nothing Euro showdown with that winning streak extended.

He said: “We have to make sure that we go into that Europa League second qualifying round tie in good form.”

The victory at Hibs completed a successful 11 days for the Dons with nine points from nine and Euro progression following a 6-0 defeat of NSI Runavik.

McInnes said: “It’s easy to say ‘get nine points from nine’ but far harder to do it so the players deserve so much credit.

“Not one of those three games were easy domestically as we were away to St Johnstone (1-0 win), home to Livingston (2-1 win) and away to Hibs.

“Anytime you go to Easter Road you have got to try to limit what they throw at you as Hibs have some good players.

“We managed to keep them relatively quiet and there was a 10 to 15-minute period when we looked like getting a second goal.

“It is not ideal that the international break came now as the season has been a bit stop start for us. It is what it is though.”