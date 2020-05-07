Derek McInnes explains why Aberdeen have taken the lead in discussions to save Premiership

Boss Derek McInnes today said Aberdeen refuse to sit back and hope for the best as the Premiership faces disaster.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warned of the ‘grave peril’ and ‘existential crisis’ facing Scottish football during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen have been at the forefront of talks between Premiership clubs in a bid to return to action as safely and quickly as possible.

The Dons hosted a two-hour video conference meeting with the other 11 Premiership clubs and promoted Dundee United on Friday.

They were today set to oversee another virtual meet as attempts ramp up to limit a catastrophic crisis to the Premiership due to the coronavirus outbreak.

McInnes said: “We cannot sit at the back hoping everything is going to be alright.

“The club has been proactive in trying to do something.

“Okay, maybe there are no solutions at the minute but we are still working towards trying to get the best outcome possible.

“There are a lot of like minded clubs that see the importance of having a way forward.

“The chairman (Dave Cormack) has been quite vocal in his concerns and rightly so.

“He is trying to get everyone else on board.”

Aberdeen chairman Cormack hailed the first meeting of the Premiership clubs on Friday as ‘very productive’.

The SPFL and SFA also held emergency talks with the Scottish government on Tuesday.

Chaired by Scottish Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick the virtual meet included Scotland’s national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch.

Representatives from the Scottish Rugby Union, sportscotland and Scottish Racing were also involved in the one hour video conference call.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell emphasised to the government during the talks the dire threat faced by Scottish football during the pandemic.

With “Project Restart”, English football is targeting a June restart but a return in Scotland, even behind closed doors, appears to be much further down the line.

Aberdeen chairman Cormack warned the Reds faced a £5 million financial black hole if there was no football by the summer.

Scottish FA doctor John MacLean recently claimed a timescale for a return to football in Scotland of September or October ‘wouldn’t be a million miles out’ but would still faced ‘hurdles’.

McInnes is confident Scottish football clubs can work together to survive through the crisis.

He said: “We have a strong league, good teams and a lot of top people working in the game.

“We just have to do what we need to survive.

“We have to deal with the situation as best we can.”

Scotland’s situation is more perilous than England because there is a higher reliance on gate receipts than south of the border.

Gate receipts make up a higher proportion of Scottish football’s income than in England which benefits from lucrative television deals.

Cash through the turnstiles has been wiped out since Scottish football shutdown on March 13.

Uncertainty remains over when football can return in Scotland and when it does come out of shutdown games will inevitably be played behind closed doors.

Paul Third rails against the idea of ‘moving the goalposts’ to get the Premiership finished on our Northern Goal football podcast:

In a bid to combat the financial damage Aberdeen sent out an SOS to supporters to buy season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign.

They responded by snapping up almost 5,000 season briefs despite no clarity on when the campaign will begin and the likelihood many games will be closed to the public.

McInnes said: “Everyone recognises the challenge that is going to face the club over the next wee while.

“You have seen it at other clubs in the past when clubs have been struggling and going to the wall.

“Fans have reacted and got right behind the club.

“For 5,000 supporters to have already committed to their season ticket when not knowing how it is going to play out is fantastic.

“It is such a real shot in the arm to everyone at the club who are doing all they can to try find a way through this.

“We are really grateful for that level of commitment from the supporters to the club.

“It helps everybody and is a real positive message from supporters that they are doing everything they can to help.

“I am sure there would be a lot more if people could afford to at the minute.

“There are probably a lot more out there who would love to be in a position to do it.

“We recognise it is an uncertain environment at the minute for a lot of people.”