Derek McInnes urges Aberdeen trio to help Scotland Under-21s secure Euro qualification

Boss Derek McInnes hopes three Aberdeen stars can help Scotland secure more European qualification glory.

Scotland’s young guns will today face Greece away (4pm) in their final UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

Victory would secure Scot Gemmill’s squad’ qualification to the U21 European championships next year.

It would be the first time the U21s have qualified for the finals of a major tournament since 1996.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie will captain the Scots in Athens with Pittodrie team-mates Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan also in the team.

© SNS Group

The U21s will bid to keep the feel good factor flowing within the nation by emulating the senior squad in securing qualification.

It would be a memorable double for Scottish football as the Steve Clarke’s senior team ended 22 years of qualification misery by securing a slot at Euro 2020, following a penalty-shoot out defeat of Serbia in their play-off final.

McInnes said: “Hopefully they can go and finish the job.

“It is a great opportunity for the three lads and Ross, Lewis and Connor are all really excited by it.

“Scotland’s U21’s have done well in the qualifying group so far but now it is down to the business end.

“This is where they want to be.”

© SNS Group

The Czech Republic have completed all of their qualification games and are currently top of Group 4, three points ahead of Scotland.

However, the Scots have a game in hand, against Greece today.

A Scotland win in Athens would draw them level on points with the Czechs.

However, Scotland’s successful head-to-head record against the Czechs would allow them to progress to the Euros next year in Hungary and Slovenia.

Scotland drew 0-0 with the Czechs away from home and defeated them 2-0 at home.

Aberdeen’s McLennan netted the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Croatia last Thursday to set up the chance to win the group.

The European U21 championship group stages take place from March 24 to 31, with group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from May 31 to June 6.

McInnes said: “Scotland still need to get that positive result and hopefully they can manage to get that.

“All three of them are really looking forward to it.”

McCrorie, Ferguson and McLennan will be determined to follow in the footsteps of Pittodrie team mate Andy Considine.

© SNS Group

Defender Considine was an unused substitute when Scotland overcame Serbia in Belgrade to secure Euro 2020 qualification.

Considine earned a third cap in starting the 1-0 loss to Slovakia on Sunday and is in contention to face Israel away tomorrow in the final Nations League tie.

Niall McGinn is with Northern Ireland and started the 2-1 Euro 2020 play-off final loss to Slovakia last week.

McGinn is set to face Romania tomorrow in the Nations League.

Full-back Greg Leigh made his international debut for Jamaica in a 3-0 friendly loss to Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

Leigh is in contention to face the Saudis in Riyad again tomorrow.

McInnes is delighted to have players involved in international games, but admits he sweats over their fitness while away with their countries.

That anxiousness ramps up a level amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Ideally you would like to wrap them in cotton wool and make sure they are ready for an important week coming up when we come back from the international break.

“However, it is an honour to play for your country and we enjoy our players representing their country.

“Obviously there is added complication and added risk with the Covid situation outwith our control.

“So there is always that nervousness outwith the injury part of it

“When you witness big Andy bouncing into the building after earning his first caps, you see what being away on international duty can give to your players.

“We wish the boys who are away with their international teams well, but want them back fit as we need all hands to the pump at the minute.

“I won’t see a lot of my players for two weeks from the Hibs game.

“We don’t get them back in until the Thursday before the match against Rangers.”