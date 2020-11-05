Derek McInnes to continue targeting cream of Scottish talent to boost Aberdeen squad after success of Lewis Ferguson, Graeme Shinnie and Ross McCrorie

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists he will continue to sign emerging young Scottish talent and give them a platform to shine.

Pittodrie defender Andrew Considine has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s away triple-header against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel.

Considine, 33, excelled in earning his debut caps in the Nations League defeats of Slovakia and Czech Republic at Hampden last month.

Summer signing Ross McCrorie received a debut call-up to the senior squad for those Nations League ties last month but was an unused substitute.

McCrorie will captain the U21’s against Croatia and Greece in the Euro U21 qualifiers later this month and will surely earn a debut senior cap soon.

Likewise midfielder Lewis Ferguson is a regular U21 starter and the SFWA Young Player of the Season is tipped to become a Scotland regular.

© Alan Harvey - SNS Group / SFA

Although Considine is the only Don in Steve Clarke’s squad there are another three players who earned debut Scotland caps whilst playing under McInnes – Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Kenny McLean (Norwich) and Ryan Christie (Celtic).

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack was called into Scotland squads whilst playing under McInnes but only secured a cap on his move to Rangers.

McInnes said: “Finding talented young Scottish players and bringing them on has always been something we have done and I would like to do more.

“We feel as though we have had a lot of success in signing young Scottish players of similar age.

“That age of between 19 to 22 or 23. Young Scottish players who for me, are definitely capable of taking that next step. Players like McLean, Ferguson, (Graeme) Shinnie, McCrorie,(Mikey) Devlin and Christie.

© SNS Group

“Although Christie (on loan from Celtic) wasn’t our player we managed to bring him on.”

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin, capped three times, also earned a debut Scotland appearance under McInnes having signed from Hamilton.

Norwich midfielder McLean netted the winning penalty in the shoot-out defeat of Israel last month to secure the Euro 2020 play-off final clash with Serbia.

McLean, capped 10 times, was signed by McInnes from St Mirren for £300,000 in 2015 – the first transfer fee out-layed by the manager in his time at Pittodrie.

Celtic’s Christie (13 caps) earned a first cap whilst on loan at Aberdeen under McInnes.

Pittodrie youth graduates McKenna (16 caps) and Considine (two caps) made Scotland breakthroughs under McInnes.

Former Dons skipper Shinnie, now at Derby County, was secured on a pre-transfer from Inverness Caley Thistle.

Capped six times Shinnie made his Scotland debut whilst Pittodrie skipper. Waiting in the wings for inevitable senior caps are midfield stars McCrorie and Ferguson.

© AP

McCrorie was signed on a season long loan from Rangers but will pen a three year permanent deal at Pittodrie next summer for £350,000.

As U21 skipper McCrorie will lead out the young Scots in the UEFA Euro 2021 U21 championship qualifiers against Croatia at Tynecastle on Thursday November 12 (3pm) and then Greece in Athens on Tuesday November 17 (4pm).

McCrorie netted in a vital 2-0 defeat of the Czech Republic last month just days before receiving a call up to the senior squad.

Scotland U21’s sit second in group four, one point behind leaders Czech Republic but have played a game less than the Czechs.

Ferguson, secured from Hamilton for around £250,000 in training compensation in 2018, is also in the U21 squad.

McInnes said: “Players like Ferguson, McCrorie and Devlin have come in and done so well.

‘We’ve tried to look for young players who, for one reason or another, become available. And we’re keen to continue that.”

Another two former Dons are in the Scotland squad – Ryan Fraser (Newcastle) and Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

Fraser moved to England before McInnes arrived at Pittodrie and Shankland was not capped until two years after leaving the Dons having struggled to make an impact in the Granite City.