Derek McInnes tips Bristol City loanee Marley Watkins to deliver goals for Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has backed loan signing Marley Watkins to hit the goal trail after the international break.

Bristol City attacker Watkins has yet to score in three starts for the Dons since completing a short-term loan until January.

However, McInnes has been impressed with the Welshman’s contribution so far and is confident the goals will come.

Watkins won the penalty that was converted by Lewis Ferguson to defeat Hibernian 1-0 before the Premiership shut down for the Nations League qualifiers.

McInnes said: “Marley is a front player bursting to score a goal, but it (not scoring) hasn’t been an issue for me because his performances have been at such a level. We know what we are going to get from Marley and he has been contributing.

“Marley backs himself and he will score goals for us.”

Watkins arrived at Pittodrie just 24 hours before being pitched in for a starting debut in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston at home.

Only two superb saves from Scotland squad keeper Robby McCrorie, twin brother of recent Aberdeen signing Ross, denied him a debut goal.

It was the first time Watkins had started a competitive game since a 2-0 defeat of Wigan in January, although he had featured as a late substitute for Bristol during three games in July.

Watkins has been substituted in all three starts for the Dons, but McInnes is confident that full match fitness will be evident following the international break.

Aberdeen will be aiming to extend a winning streak to five games when hosting Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday.

McInnes said: “Marley was eager to get going as he hadn’t been playing enough football. He is eager to get on with his career.

“Marley has given us everything in every game he has played and we got him off when we needed to. With some additional work in training he will be able to play 90 minutes in the Kilmarnock game.”

McInnes was given the go-ahead by the board to get Watkins as a short-term loan signing due to a striker injury crisis.

Last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove had been ruled out for up to four months having suffered a fractured cartilage during a pre-season friendly.

Cosgrove’s rehabilitation stepped up recently when he was allowed to take off a protective boot and return to the gym to do some work on a bike.

He is set to undergo a fresh scan to check the healing process is continuing as planned. If – as is expected – it is positive news, the Reds will increase his workload.

Cosgrove hopes to be back for late October, in time for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden on Halloween.

Curtis Main was also sidelined through knee surgery in the close season. Main has featured in the last three games. He played the first half, and scored, in the 6-0 Europa League win over Runavik.

Watkins was the second emergency loan acquisition of a centre-forward following the capture of Ryan Edmondson from Leeds.

Edmondson suffered an ankle injury in training and is now at his parent club. The teenager will return to the Dons later this year.

Dons manager McInnes confirmed he hopes to utilise a two-man strikeforce more often this season.

He said: “Once we get Cosgrove and Edmondson back available, we will certainly have plenty of options at the top end of the pitch.

“We’d like to get two front players on the pitch, but we’ve only had that in the first half of the game against the Faroes team.

“Curtis is working his way back and we have not really had the luxury of playing a front two that often.”