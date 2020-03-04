Derek McInnes: Time for Aberdeen to find edge in fight for Europe

Manager Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen to find their edge in the fight for Europe.

Aberdeen have just 10 Premiership games remaining this season and McInnes accepts the time is now to ramp up the push for third.

That begins tonight when the Reds travel to Kilmarnock in a quick-fire return following the recent 4-3 victory in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Aberdeen have taken just five points from a possible 21 since the turn of the year.

McInnes accepts that inconsistency will frustrate supporters as he is also feeling that way.

Yet, despite that stuttering league form, the Reds trail third-placed Motherwell by only one point.

McInnes has hammered home to his squad that European qualification for a seventh straight season is within their reach and has urged them to grab it.

He said: “With 10 games left it is important we recognise the necessity to drive on with our league form.

“The inconsistency at times has been tough to take both for supporters and myself.

“However, I do think that this stage of the season is what people remember.

“It is important we play with an edge and strive for improvements and consistency.

“Our away form has been good of late and hopefully that will continue at Rugby Park tonight.”

Tonight’s clash is the first of a pivotal run of fixtures for the Dons this month that could ultimately decide the race for third spot.

Following the Kilmarnock clash they face the three teams that could potentially beat them to third – Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston.

The Premiership will go into a shutdown on the weekend of March 28-29 for Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualification play-off bid.

McInnes wants the Reds to go into that break in pole position for qualification for the Europa League.

McInnes said: “We have four games before the international break to give us the opportunity to accumulate points.

“We want to be sure we go into the split in as strong a position as possible.”

Aberdeen have a Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic to look forward to on the weekend of April 11-12.

McInnes wants the Reds to gun for glory on both fronts.

He said: “I don’t just want to be a team that is fighting for third.

“And I don’t just want to be a team that is going into a Scottish Cup semi-final.”

Aberdeen’s bid to win the cup for the first time since 1990 was in dire jeopardy when trailing Kilmarnock 3-2 with just four minutes remaining of extra-time in the fifth-round replay.

However, two goals in the final minute delivered a memorable comeback. The Reds will return to Rugby Park just two weeks after that potentially season-defining victory.

McInnes said: “We got our reward against Kilmarnock for playing well.

“The character of the team was brilliant but the equaliser in normal time was no more than we deserved.

“It is very unusual that you see five goals in extra time. I can’t really remember witnessing that.

“We came through a very tough tie and did it by playing well in a way that gave us a chance to ask questions.”

McInnes wants a repeat tonight in Kilmarnock as the Reds bid to keep the pressure on third-placed Motherwell.

He said: “The first 45 minutes aside we were good at Kilmarnock and we have to do that again to win.

“I know Kilmarnock feel they threw it away from being in a strong position but I think we got our reward.”