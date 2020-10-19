Derek McInnes thinks Sam Cosgrove would have turned dominance of Dundee United into three Premiership points

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called for a goalscoring hero to turn positive play into points.

McInnes was frustrated as the Reds were held 0-0 by Dundee United after dominating at Tannadice.

That stalemate was despite the Dons peppering United’s goal with 18 shots and 11 corners.

McInnes admits Aberdeen needed a penalty box striker like Sam Cosgrove to convert some of the chances they created.

Last season’s leading scorer Cosgrove has been sidelined since pre-season due to a knee injury.

However, he is set to return to action this month.

McInnes said: “It is difficult to be too critical but a lot of the players we need to get more out of – to be the man that makes the difference, to stand up and be the guy that scores the goal when we are as dominant as that.

“I watched Celtic at Tannadice against Dundee United (1-0 win) and Celtic weren’t as good as us in terms of dominating the game.

“However, they found a way to win the game at the death. When Dundee United defended their box as deep as they were, we were looking for more of a penalty box striker.

“Maybe a Cosgrove type would have been ideal for that when we were putting balls in there.

“I thought we were guilty of maybe over-egging it rather than taking more shots, getting more crosses in the box and making their keeper work a bit more.

“For us to be where we want to be where we want to this season it is important we win games like this.”

McInnes believes the Dons were denied a stonewall penalty in the first half when referee Alan Muir missed a handball by Lawrence Shankland.

He said: “We take ownership and responsibility for not winning the game, but there was a real penalty shout when Lawrence Shankland handled.

“His body shape changed as he leant forward and down to stop it.

“I was really surprised that wasn’t given. Having seen it again, it’s a penalty kick every day of the week and we should be getting that.”

Aberdeen remain unbeaten domestically away from home in 2020 and did not lose any ground on third-placed Hibernian, who also drew 0-0.

McInnes insists the performance was strong, but lacked that gloss of a winning goal.

He hopes that cutting edge in attack returns when hosting Hamilton tomorrow evening.

McInnes said: “A lot of players played well and it is a continuation of where their game has been. The performance mirrored a lot of our away performances of late where we have been strong this season.

“We created plenty of opportunities and the intensity and intent of the team was good. We came out, owned the pitch and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

“In the game we did a lot right rather than the final part of sticking the ball in the net.

“Their keeper made some good saves, but we should still have been making more of the situations that we created.

“It was a strong performance which on another day would have got us three points. We will play a lot worse and win games this season.

“We were exciting with our speed and movement at times and we got the ball into the area and created plenty.

“But when you have 18 shots and as many corners and free-kicks as we had we have to be looking at ourselves and making more of that. Hopefully we can continue that against Hamilton and get three points.”

United came close to a smash-and-grab late on.

With 10 minutes remaining United broke up field on the counter-attack with substitute Logan Chalmers one-on-one with keeper Joe Lewis.

Club captain Lewis produced a vital block.

McInnes said: “I’m grateful for big Joe, I have to say that for balance because United could have done us on the counter- attack with that one chance which would have been an absolute travesty given how much we dominated.

“That’s why we have Joe Lewis there – to make those saves. That was worth a point to us in the end.”