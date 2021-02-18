Derek McInnes thinks loan strikers Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby have shown they can end Aberdeen’s goalless run

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is hurt that a new club record for the longest run without a goal was set on his watch.

In losing 1-0 at Celtic, the Dons have now failed to score in six games for the first time in the club’s 118-year history.

It is now only two wins in 12 for the Dons with 11 points taken from a possible 36.

McInnes takes full responsibility for the goal drought that has put the bid for a third-placed finish in jeopardy.

However, he is confident his deadline day loan signings will bring goals with Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby leading the line at Parkhead.

St Gallen loan striker Kamberi hit the post and McInnes insists the Dons were denied a clear penalty for hand ball.

Asked if the goal drought record hurts, he said: “Of course it does, but we need to take responsibility for that. I am disappointed that we now hold that record.

“The more you talk about it – and clearly that’s the narrative at the minute of not scoring goals – the more it becomes an issue, but clearly that can change.

“Sam Cosgrove knew he was leaving probably at the start of the window. It was just a matter of time.

“We have had a lot of those games without our top goalscorer.

“Hornby in the second half showed signs of what he’s capable of and Kamberi was good throughout.

“Kamberi hit the post, he has worked the keeper, he looked a threat. We are working with the boys we have brought in to try and get them up to speed.

“I am encouraged though as there were signs with the front two that the capability is there that can help us going forward.”

Despite the run now extending to one win in 10, Aberdeen showed they are capable of hauling themselves out of the slump. They had the defending champions rattled and deserved at least a point.

The Reds remain four points behind third-placed Hibernian, but the Easter Road side now have a game in hand.

McInnes insists the fight and unity of his team to turn around the season was evident.

He said: “The spirit of the team was there to be seen. The team gave absolutely everything, they showed real personality.

“I have gone to Parkhead with a lot of good Aberdeen teams and players. Sometimes we have not had that same level of performance as we got this time.

“You are looking for a bit of fortune sometimes and quality.”

David Turnbull delivered the narrow win with a long range effort in the 14th minute.

Aberdeen have to end the scoring drought at home against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

McInnes felt Aberdeen should have been awarded a penalty by referee Alan Muir when Celtic’s Stephen Welsh handled a shot from Kamberi in the box.

He said: “Sometimes you are looking for a bit of fortune.

“That fortune should have come with a penalty kick that we never got – we should have got a penalty.

“This inconsistency is the interpretation of the handball rule. Obviously there are guidelines there about hands into the body or hands out.

“Sometimes you jump and your hand naturally goes up.

“Is that unnatural? Probably not.

“Against Celtic I felt there was the exact same incident as Tommie Hoban at St Mirren.

“That was Bobby Madden that day, tonight it was Alan Muir. They both see it differently. I do feel as though that was a penalty kick against Celtic.”