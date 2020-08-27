Derek McInnes thinks Aberdeen gave a reminder of ‘how good they are’ in Europa League hammering of Runavik

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he thinks his players showed “how good they are” in the 6-0 Europa League first qualifying round victory over NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands.

The Dons were 2-0 up at half-time via goals from Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main, before half-time substitute Ryan Hedges bagged a hat-trick. Jonny Hayes fired an unstoppable edge-of-the-box shot in for the home side’s fifth.

They will now progress to the second qualifying round.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, McInnes said: “I enjoyed watching my team, seeing how hard they worked, the intensity from us.”

He added: “I think the players enjoyed the game – it’s a wee reminder of how good they are.

“Ryan Hedges came on at half-time – hat-trick, brilliant from him. In the three games he’s been involved, he has four goals and an assist. Dylan McGeouch ran the game, Lewis Ferguson was influential once again. The clean sheet – we were very solid at the back.

“What pleased me more than anything was the professionalism, the effort, the work rate of the team to not let the opponent play their natural game. It all played out quite nicely for us.”