Derek McInnes sweats over Connor McLennan injury, after admitting Aberdeen strikers need more service

Dons boss Derek McInnes was left lamenting a lack of quality in attack after their draw with Motherwell.

Aberdeen were held to a 0-0 draw by the Steelmen at Fir Park, a result which sees them drop to fourth in the Premiership table – one point behind Hibernian, who beat St Mirren 2-0.

The Reds came closest to breaking the deadlock with Curtis Main hitting the crossbar with a first-half header.

After that chances were at a premium and, although McInnes believes it is a decent point, he was looking for his charges to do more in the final third against Stephen Robinson’s top-six hopefuls.

The Pittodrie gaffer said: “I thought the energy and effort of the team was good from the outset.

“I thought we came out of the traps quickly and had a number of decent opportunities.

“Curtis Main went very close when he hit the bar, but after that Motherwell tightened up.

“I thought we looked comfortable throughout the game, but in the second half we lacked quality into the box from wide areas.

“We had a real height advantage after the break, but we didn’t make the most of it.

“It was our third clean sheet in a row, so it is not the worst result in the world.

“It is a point away from home, but it will only be a good point if we win our next two homes games.”

Defensively, Aberdeen were solid throughout, with Motherwell’s only decent opportunity a Liam Polworth effort in the closing stages that Andy Considine did well to block.

It was a third successive clean sheet for the Dons and McInnes added: “Andy got an important block near the end.

“I think defensively we were very good, but there is always a chance of being countered on.

“I thought we were pretty comfortable overall and I think that’s down to how much we put into the game.

“There was a lot of good, honest work. Box to box we were decent. We got into good areas, but never took advantage of it.

“We linked the play well. I thought Main was excellent at that and (Sam) Cosgrove was bright when he came on.

“We just needed a bit more service for those boys. That’s probably the reason why we haven’t picked up all three points.”

With Ryan Hedges, Connor McLennan, Matty Kennedy and Jonny Hayes all in his starting line-up, McInnes was frustrated his men couldn’t create more chances given the quality they had in forward areas.

He said: “When you have Hedges, McLennan, Kennedy and Hayes, you have a lot of speed and individuals who can do something.

“You need to have a solid base behind them and I thought our back three and midfield two provided that.

“As much as they had running power and eagerness to impact on the game, you are also searching for that quality.

“It wasn’t there enough from set-plays and open play in the second half. We have to be honest about that.

“Listen, we have only lost once in the league on the road. We have been competitive. If you pick up points away and win your home games, you are never too far away.”

McLennan was subbed at half-time and replaced by Sam Cosgrove after picking up a foot knock. He is set to be X-rayed today.

With St Johnstone visiting Pittodrie on Boxing Day followed by Wednesday’s trip to Livingston and a home fixture against Dundee United on January 2, McInnes could do without another injury.

“We’re without Scott Wright at the minute as well so with these three games coming up in the next week, it’s important we have as many players available as possible,” he said.

“We’re hoping it settles and it’s maybe just bone bruising.”