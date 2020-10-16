Derek McInnes sees irony in Scott McKenna injury helping give his Andy Considine international chance

Derek McInnes sees the irony that it was an injury to former Don Scott McKenna that helped earn Andy Considine his Scotland chance.

McKenna, who joined Nottingham Forest in a £3million transfer from Aberdeen last month, had to pull out of the international squad for games against Israel, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

That resulted in Considine, at 33, being called into Steve Clarke’s squad and playing against the Slovaks and the Czechs.

McInnes said: “There’s no doubt Andy probably thought the opportunity had passed.

“He didn’t mope about, although I did think that in the last year he sensed he was closer.

“I think Scotland playing the back three now – the same as we have here this season – has really helped him.

“Rather than being down, we’ve always just said to look to the next squad.

“I don’t believe he believed the door was closed, because it means so much to him.

“It’s a great story, because he probably didn’t expect it and to be brought in when he wasn’t in the original squad, that’s the way it was maybe always going to happen.

“There’s a great irony there that it was because Scott McKenna got injured he got his chance.

“Without his injury, he probably wouldn’t have been involved.

“Andy didn’t get to play left centre-back in a four as much as McKenna did, because I saw the development of him and the value of millions of pounds.

“Scott repaid that with the transfer he got.

“But this season, I decided we’d play a three so we can get Andy and McKenna in there together.

“I didn’t think it would be fair to go to the well with Andy again at left-back.”