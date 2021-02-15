No goals in five games and a scoring drought now at 463 minutes – manager Derek McInnes admits there is no time for his loan strikers to bed in.

McInnes moved on transfer deadline day to secure Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) on loan until the end of the season.

All three strikers were short of game time, and goals, for their parent clubs in recent months.

A 0-0 stalemate with St Mirren extended the goal drought and dented the bid for third.

Concerned at the lack of goals with just 10 Premiership games remaining this season, McInnes insists the strikers must start firing now – before it is too late.

On the lack of goals, he said: “It is a concern.

“We brought players in to try to change that and it is clear these boys are going to take a while to get up to speed.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“The willingness of both lads (Kamberi and Hornby) and Callum Hendry when he came on was great. Getting them in so late in the window, we are working hard to get them up to top speed.

“But we are at the stage of the season where we need those boys firing now.”

Kamberi’s debut

St Gallen striker Kamberi made his delayed debut after his work visa was completed on the eve of the clash with St Mirren.

Kamberi had missed the defeats to Hibs and Livingston because his paperwork had not been processed in time.

The 25-year-old had no previous game time since starting a 0-0 draw with Lugano for his parent club on December 16.

McInnes said: “Florian looked a bit rusty in the opening 15 to 20 minutes and a bit eager to please.

“It was difficult for any player to get rhythm in the game due to the conditions.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“However he settled into the game well and played 90 minutes, which was more of a bonus for us.

“We didn’t think he had that in him having spoken to him.

“Although he came into Aberdeen, he had not been able to meet the players or train with them until Friday.

“Considering all of that, I think he can be pleased with his debut.”

Winless run continues

Aberdeen have now won just twice in the last 11 matches and have registered five 0-0 stalemates during that run of games.

McInnes said: “One point doesn’t really get the job done for us at the minute.

“It is a clean sheet and getting minutes into boys who need it.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“However, we are at the stage of the season where it is three points we are after to try to get that momentum through to the end of the season.

“Unfortunately for us we had to take the one point. There is no criticism of the players as they put so much into it and were extremely hard working.”

Formation changes

In an attempt to end a four-game winless run, McInnes switched formation, moving from a back three that was vulnerable in the 2-0 loss at Hibs – to a back four.

He said: “We started off trying to be as positive as we could with the attacking line-up.

“We had two attacking full backs, two wide players and a front two. Trying to change the flow of season to get more wins and get more of a threat.

“It was the wrong day to be judging that to be honest.”

Difficult conditions

The game was played in gale force winds McInnes believes verged close to being “unplayable” at times.

He said: “It was tough conditions for players as the wind made it difficult to play football.

“That was close to being unplayable at times as it was really tough.

“In games with that type of win,d defenders and midfielders need to have real concentration.

© SNS Group

“Both sets of back fours defended well and did not give up any real mistakes.

“It was important for us to try to apply a bit more pressure to force more mistakes and ask the question.

“Both sets of players adapted well and did as well as they could in tough conditions.”