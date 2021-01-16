Dons boss Derek McInnes insists there has been no movement regarding Scott Wright’s possible departure and says the attacker is ready to face Ross County today.

Wright is into the final six months of his Aberdeen contract after talks on a new deal stalled and has indicated he wishes to move on.

Rangers appear to be in pole position to land the 23-year-old with Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard saying the Gers are close to tying up Wright on a pre-contract agreement, which would see him move in the summer.

However, the Premiership leaders are keen to land the Scotland Under-21 player during this month’s window.

For that to happen Rangers would have to pay a fee or, with Aberdeen set to pay £350,000 in the summer to make Ross McCrorie’s loan move permanent, that deal could potentially be adjusted.

It has also been suggested one of the Gers’ fringe players could be offered in a swap deal for Wright, with Greg Stewart – who has had two previous loan spells at Pittodrie – one who has been linked.

However, it is understood Stewart is not a target for the Dons.

McInnes, who had a discussion with Gerrard about the situation earlier this week, says things have not progressed any further and Wright is ready line up against Ross County.

McInnes said: “There’s been no other conversation since that initial conversation really. I think a few ideas have been floated about between myself and Steven and obviously at boardroom level.

“I spoke to our chairman last night (Thursday) and there has been no further contact since the initial contact at the beginning of the week.

“It’s not really any further forward. What we’re looking for, like for any of our players regardless of whether they have six months to go or four years to go, it’s just to get a good deal.

“That will remain the case. What that deal looks like, if at all, remains to be seen.

“Scott was ready to play the other night (against Livingston), he’s ready to play now. He’s calm about it, I’m calm about it. I’m absolutely fine with it.

“I’ve resigned myself to losing Scott for a few months now. Just because we’re into January doesn’t really change things for me.

“He’d always been considered to play until he was no longer my player.”

When asked about any players joining the Dons in exchange for Wright, McInnes added: “I’m not commenting on any individual players. Whether a deal can or can’t be done remains to be seen.”

Respect for Ross County and John Hughes

This afternoon Aberdeen face a Ross County side still rooted to the bottom of the Premiership.

John Hughes will be hoping to lead the Staggies to survival having replaced Stuart Kettlewell last month.

McInnes said: “I’m disappointed for Stuart losing his job, because he did a really good job.

“He got promotion from the Championship in his first full season, won the Challenge Cup and confidently retained their place in the Premiership last season.

“So I think it’s important to recognise the work that Stuart did, but big Yogi going in there makes so much sense to me.

“I think it’s an inspired appointment and I think he’ll do well there.

“I’ve always had so much time for John Hughes, he’s been out of the game for too long really since that episode at Raith Rovers.

“For me he’s a top manager and a good person and I think he’s a manager I would have liked to play for.

“I like how he talks and I think that says a lot about him. He’s gone in there during a difficult situation and I think he’ll be an inspired appointment.”

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges is suspended for the Ross County clash.