Derek McInnes says seeing Scotland at the Euros would be a ‘shot in the arm’ for football across country

Dons boss Derek McInnes says seeing Scotland back at a major tournament would be a huge boost for the game.

The national team have the chance to end a wait to qualify for a finals, which stretches back to the 1998 World Cup in France, when they face Serbia in Belgrade tomorrow.

Victory for Steve Clarke’s side will secure a place at next summer’s European Championships.

Aberdeen manager McInnes has been impressed with progress Scotland have made in recent times under Clarke’s stewardship and reckons they have a great chance of defeating the Serbs.

Dons defender Andy Considine is in the Scotland squad alongside former Reds Scott McKenna, Kenny McLean, Ryan Jack, Ryan Christie and Lawrence Shankland.

McInnes, who won two Scotland caps during his playing career, said: “I think it would be huge and I think we could all do with a shot in the arm.

“I’ve got three boys myself who have had no hint of Scotland being involved in a major tournament, there are a couple of generations now who have only really felt disappointment and seen a lot of close run things over the years.

“So to actually get the country into a major championships would be a huge shot in the arm for everyone.

“But I think for future generations of supporters it’s important we try to make that step and we’ve got a brilliant chance.

“We’re clearly improving, there’s a hungry squad and the players are all motivated. They’ve still got to get the job done but I think we’re in as good a place as any in recent years.”

Meanwhile, McInnes also takes pride in the number of players Aberdeen have away on international duty.

© SNS Group

Eight of his Dons squad are away on international business this week and next.

Considine is in the senior Scotland squad, while Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan are away with Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21 squad for Euro qualifiers against Croatia and Greece, with two wins enough to secure a place at next year’s tournament.

Ronald Hernandez is again away with the Venezuela national team for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Chile and Greg Leigh has received his first call-up for Jamaica for a double header of friendlies against Saudi Arabia.

Throughout McInnes’ tenure at Pittodrie, Niall McGinn has been regular for Northern Ireland and that remains the case as he is in the squad for their Euro play-off against Slovakia. Aberdeen team-mate Matty Kennedy was forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

McInnes believes having players away on international duty reflects well on the Reds.

He added: “It does show we’ve got a good squad and it’s great for the players and Niall has been a real consistent inclusion for the national team for years.

“He’s still having an impact and scored in their last game and that’s brilliant for him.

“Niall is such a proud Irishman, when he goes away it means everything to him to represent his country.

“Even when he comes back and hasn’t had as much involvement as he would like he never gets too down about it, he sees it as a real honour being involved in the squad and that’s great.

“We’ve now good a few more added to that international group and maybe the next step for some of the Under-21s is to try to get involved in the full squad.

“In the past we’ve had boys finish at U21s and not even be mentioned for the full squad.

“I actually think now there are players who are being questioned why they’re not in the full squad, which is a good thing.”