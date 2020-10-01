Derek McInnes says Jonny Hayes is ‘perfect wing-back’ and 3-4-3 finally suits Dons personnel

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has hailed summer signing Jonny Hayes as the “perfect” wing-back.

Hayes produced a man-of-the-match performance in that role in the 3-0 defeat of Ross County.

McInnes believes having the 33-year-old operate at wing-back makes playing 3-4-3 a potent formation for the Dons.

The Dons gaffer confirmed he believes the system is now best suited to Aberdeen’s squad and he will demand continual improvement with that set-up.

Hayes rejoined Aberdeen in the summer having left Premiership champions Celtic.

Such was his desire to sign for the Dons, where he played from 2012-17, Hayes deferred his wages for a year.

McInnes said: “Jonny, at this stage in his career, is the perfect wing-back.

“It’s important that you try and get your best players in their best positions and give yourself the best chance to win a game.

“Jonny is massive for that.

“I’ve flirted with it before (3-4-3) and maybe not quite had the right personnel to really commit to it.

“I do think having that flexibility at the back helps.

“Tommie (Hoban) can dip in and out from centre-back to full-back, Andy (Considine) is one and the same anyway on the other side.

“It’s suiting us for now, and hopefully if we can work away at it, we can keep improving as we go along.”

Aberdeen shrugged off the disappointment of the European exit to Sporting in Portugal with an emphatic defeat of Ross County.

The Reds should have won by a higher score than 3-0 having twice hit the post and being denied by a succession of saves from keeper Ross Laidlaw.

McInnes went with a 3-4-3 in Dingwall and the Staggies had no answer to the pace and movement of the attack.

Now he wants more of the same against St Mirren at Pittodrie tomorrow to go into the international break on a high.

© Shutterstock Feed

Aberdeen currently sit fourth in the Premiership table just two points behind third-placed Hibernian. However, the Dons have two games in hand.

McInnes said: “First things first we need to get the job done against St Mirren.

“We need to put everything into that and try get the three points and get through the international break without any real issues.”

McInnes could welcome back Curtis Main for tomorrow’s clash from a thigh strain.

He anticipates his squad being strengthened considerably following the international break.

© SNS Group

Last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove is closing in on a return having been ruled out so far with fractured cartilage.

Scotland international centre-back Mikey Devlin is also scheduled to return after the break from a hamstring injury.

Winger Matty Kennedy is also set to return from a knee injury having missed the last four games.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we can get, by the end of the international break, Cosgrove, Devlin, Kennedy into the mix and really bolster the squad. I think with the players coming back, the way the team it is, we can look forward to what’s ahead.”

