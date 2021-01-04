Derek McInnes says Aberdeen are looking to sign game changer in attack to turn frustrating 0-0 draws into wins

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes to sign a game changer during the January transfer window.

McInnes was left frustrated as the Dons were held to a 0-0 draw in the New Firm derby.

It was Aberdeen’s second goal-less draw in three games.

McInnes confirmed he wants to secure a player who will make the difference in tight games like the stalemate with Dundee United – and turn a draw into a win.

However, to sign that game changer during the winter window, players will have to exit Pittodrie to open up space.

He said: “I would like to make one or two changes to the squad if I can to help us with the second half of the season.

“I know where I want to make those changes, especially in the type of game like the one against Dundee United where they could have made a difference.

“However, we are dependent upon one or two things happening within my own squad.

“We need one or two players to move out, so we have to be creative with the squad.”

Aberdeen dominated the opening 45 minutes and at half-time McInnes demanded more of the same attacking intent.

However, the Reds failed to deliver and slumped to a frustrating draw in the first game of the new year.

McInnes said: “At half-time, although we hadn’t scored, I thought the attacking intent of the team was clear. We moved the ball quickly and did a lot of what I had asked of the players.

“Hedges and Hayes were really prominent in the wider areas.

“We were playing around their shape and getting plenty of crosses in.

“Main was ably supported by McGinn, Kennedy, Ferguson and McCrorie.

“We got our head on some set-plays and I thought we were very good in the first half without scoring a goal.

“I asked for more of the same at half-time. So I was extremely disappointed we did not follow that on in the second half.”

After the break, McInnes accepts the Dons lacked composure and insists there were instances of “poor decision-making” which peppered that second half.

He said: “We needed to show our experience in the second half and show our poise and calm to go and do the right thing.

“We were guilty of poor decision-making as we stopped putting crosses into the box and stopped moving from side to side quickly.

“That meant we lost control of a lot of the game.

“As long as it is 0-0, you have to keep asking the question and get concerted pressure on the opposition to try to get them to make a mistake.

“I will take the clean sheet and we got a point, but I am disappointed with how that second half played out.

“We should have showed far more in the second half considering the amount of attacking threat that was on the pitch.”

Aberdeen had two penalty claims turned down by referee Kevin Clancy – both involving Dundee United’s Mark Connolly.

First Connolly clattered into Ryan Hedges in the box for what McInnes, upon studying footage, believed to be a spot-kick.

An Andy Considine header later in the first half also appeared to hit Connolly’s hand.

McInnes said: “I saw the Hedges one at half-time and it looked a penalty kick.

“The reaction of the players was quite telling at the time.

“He has been caught and is in the box, so I think it should be a penalty. With the handball, I’m not sure because I do think it is pretty close.

“I know there is the letter of the law these days, but I would be disappointed if that one was given against me.”