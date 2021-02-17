Derek McInnes says Aberdeen accept they’ll be ‘shot at’ over record goal drought – as boss defends decision to send on-fire striker Bruce Anderson out on loan

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes knows he and his players are “there to be shot at” after setting a new club record for consecutive games without a goal.

The Dons lost 1-0 to Celtic at Parkhead to stay four points behind Hibs in the Premiership’s fourth spot. David Turnbull’s early goal from range was ultimately the difference in Glasgow’s East End.

Failing to net in the encounter meant the Reds have now gone six matches without scoring – their worst run in 118 years and the longest streak in Europe.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, McInnes said: “We’re there to be shot at with that stat, it’s not comfortable.

“It is what it is. We could make reasons for that and why that’s the case, but, ultimately, in these games we’ve had enough chances to make that stat not be there.

“We have to take responsibility for that. We’ve had a lot of positive stats in our time at Aberdeen, but that for me is really disappointing.

“It’s only us who can change it, try and win Saturday (against Kilmarnock) and start talking about positive performances as there was tonight – but winning on the back of it.

“At this stage in the season, winning is what matters.”

McInnes thought Aberdeen should’ve been handed a spot-kick by referee Alan Muir in the first half against the Hoops, after Stephen Welsh appeared to handle a cross from Dons loan striker Florian Kamberi.

However, the Reds gaffer was keen to take the positives from what he felt was a “spirited” performance, where his new strike-force of Kamberi and fellow loanee Fraser Hornby showed “capability” as a pairing.

The Dons manager added: “Like Saturday (0-0 draw with St Mirren), a very spirited performance, but the conditions were much more conducive to play.

“I was disappointed we maybe gave up a wee bit of possession in the first half and Celtic enjoyed the game, but saying that it was a fantastic strike from Turnbull and Joe (Lewis) has made one other save.

“I still think we had the best chances when Kamberi hit the post and ran through on goal.

“Second half we asked the strikers to play closer together, play 10-15 yards further forward on the press and I felt we enjoyed the game. We never let Celtic get any rhythm.

“I’ve here with a lot of good Aberdeen teams and players, and sometimes we’ve not had the level of performance we had tonight.

“You’re looking for a bit of fortune at times, but also a bit of quality.

“The fortune should’ve come with the penalty kick we never got, but there were signs in the second half there’s a capability there with the front two that can help us going forward.”

In contrast to his parent club’s struggles, on-loan Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson scored for Hamilton Accies for the second game in succession, securing a 1-1 draw and point against St Mirren.

McInnes defended the decision to send the youth academy graduate, 22, out on loan, saying: “We want out players to do well on loan. Every time Bruce scores this (questions about whether seeing Anderson scoring is frustrating) will get aimed at me.

“Bruce went out to Ayr, never scored a goal and wasn’t getting a game at the end, so we brought him back.

“We both sat down, said: ‘we are keen to get you out playing first-team football, week in, week out, and get you back to us next season’.

“Every time he scores it’s not frustration, it’s pleasure the boy’s doing well.

“Bruce has had a lot of opportunities with us. We feel it’s the best thing for his development – and we’ve done it with other players, the (Scott) McKennas, the (Scott) Wrights), all of them. They have to go through that loan process to get to the endgame.

“It was a difficult decision for us to let him go, but Bruce and his agent were keen for him to go and get regular football. We supplemented that and thought it was the right thing at the time.

“Every time he scores a goal, it’s pleasure.”