Derek McInnes reveals delight at Aberdeen avoiding usual hard-luck story against Celtic

Manager Derek McInnes was sick of Aberdeen receiving plaudits for pushing Celtic close despite suffering defeat.

This time he was determined to emerge from a clash with the defending Premiership champions with a tangible result – not praise.

He couldn’t face the “nonsense” of “pats on the back” for a performance, but no points.

Which is why he was so impressed with the never-say-die fight of his team after battling to secure a 3-3 draw with a dramatic injury-time penalty equaliser.

It was justice for McInnes, who believes failing to secure at least a point would have been an “absolute travesty” after putting so much into a thrilling match at Pittodrie.

With a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic looming at Hampden on Sunday, McInnes is confident his Reds can shock the cup holders to book a final slot on December 20.

He said: “We found ourselves behind in the dying embers of the game and if we hadn’t got something it would have been an absolute travesty.

“We were so good in the second half for long spells.

“We have had late winners against us from Celtic and the whole world comes in when they get that late winner.

“You get a few pats on the back and plaudits for your efforts and putting up a good show. All that kind of nonsense.

“I couldn’t be doing with that again. We needed to get something from the game.

“We got something and it was no more than we deserved.”

Victory would have moved Aberdeen level on points with defending champions Celtic.

The Reds were in pole position for the win when leading 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining, only to concede two quickfire goals.

McInnes believes his team can defeat Celtic in the semi-final on Sunday to keep their bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990 alive.

He said: “It is a game we can win. We have a fantastic opportunity.

“I said prior to this league game if we could have a positive performance and result it definitely wouldn’t do us any harm. There was a lot in the performance to be encouraged by.”

Aberdeen suffered injuries to Ryan Edmondson, Marley Watkins and Dylan McGeouch with all three forced off against Celtic.

McInnes said: “Ryan took a sore one. “Hopefully he is OK.

“Dylan out of the three of them is probably the one that is more likely to miss Sunday, having overstretched his groin.

“Hopefully we got Marley off in time after he was feeling his hamstring tight.”

© SNS Group

McInnes believes referee Willie Collum got the major calls right.

He said: “In the three major decisions in the game, the referee got them 100% right – they were three penalty kicks. For Celtic’s second goal there was a foul on Cosgrove on the halfway line. Having seen it again, there were two hands into the back from Duffy into Sam. It is a foul.

“But we still had a good shape about us, so I cannot blame that in isolation for that goal.

“There were still nine bodies narrow behind the ball and I do think we could have done better to defend that.

“Their third goal was the penalty kick, where we had been the victim of that type of goal against Celtic before when we have been caught up the pitch. We should do better and be more street-wise to stop them and break up the play.

“Tommie should have cleared the ball with his left foot when it came in. That type of goal when it is crisis defending and you are out of your shape and having to make good decisions when the game is quick. We have to be better at that.”