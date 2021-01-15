Derek McInnes provides update on Connor McLennan contract talks as attacker prepares for return

Derek McInnes is optimistic that Connor McLennan will remain an Aberdeen player.

The winger is out of contract in the summer, but has been offered a new deal by the Dons.

Manager McInnes is keen to keep the 21-year-old and said: “There’s been a contract offered to Connor and we’re hoping we can resolve that.

“We’re optimistic on that front that Connor will re-sign.”

McInnes hopes to have McLennan back from a foot injury for tomorrow’s trip to Dingwall to face the Premiership’s bottom side Ross County.

He also hopes to see McLennan, who has made 14 appearances this term, continue to develop, provided he can stay clear of injury.

He said: “We just need to get him on the pitch more, he’s picked up little injuries and little niggles over the last wee while, which have kept him out.

“He’s one that we think has got potential – he’s got pace, power, he can play off either side or in the number 10.

“Connor just needs to bring it all together really and get a run at it.

“That’s similar to the development of Scott (Wright). Connor’s now at an age where we’re looking for that bit more responsibility and certainty from performances.

“Staying fit and having less niggles will be part of that process for him.

“Physically he’s got a good body for playing football with good power and he just needs to bring it all together now.

“He’s had plenty of game time up to now and we’re just looking for that to increase in the next wee while and hopefully he can be on the coach and part of the squad that tries to get a result at Ross County.”