Derek McInnes praises Aberdeen strike duo Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists the strike partnership of second half substitutes Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson linked up well against St Mirren.

McInnes introduced both Main and Edmondson off the bench in the 1-1 draw as Aberdeen extended their winless run to four matches.

For the second successive game last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove was substituted early.

Cosgrove, who netted 23 times last season, was replaced by Main in the 64th minute.

The previous weekend – in the 2-1 Betfred Cup loss to St Mirren – Cosgrove, who turned down a £2.7m move to French side Guingamp in the summer, was replaced at half-time.

Aberdeen had been reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute following a second yellow card for midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

McInnes said: “We dealt well with going a man down and the change we made with going to a back five and having a front two gave us something to play for.

“We knew with a front two there was a more likely chance of creating an opportunity. Ryan and Curtis linked up well.”

On-loan Leeds United striker Edmondson had an opportunity to secure victory in the final minutes when played in on goal by a Main through-ball.

However. the 19-year-old fired a shot straight at keeper Jak Alnwick.

McInnes said: “Ryan had a great chance, but I felt he had to go across the keeper. The reason we went with a front two in that period was to try to give us something to hang onto.

“The front two of Curtis and Ryan gave us a bit of respite in the game at times and an outlet.”

Aberdeen have now secured just one win in seven matches.

During that slump, McInnes’ side have exited the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup at the semi-final stage to Celtic (2-0 loss) and the Betfred Cup.

Aberdeen were also leapfrogged by Hibs into third spot in the Premiership at the weekend.

McInnes said: “We went to St Mirren to get three points, but clearly when you are down to 10 men for so long away from home it was a very spirited, together performance to get a point.

“We made more tackles in the first 10 minutes than we did the whole of last week (Betfred Cup loss at St Mirren).

“St Mirren have their tails up at the moment and are playing with a lot of confidence. They are eight games unbeaten and you can see that from their play.”

Only a goal-line clearance from Andy Considine in injury time saved Aberdeen from defeat.

McInnes said: It seemed to take an eternity for us to clear the ball.

“We could have dealt with that incidence a lot better before it got to that stage. Keeping the ball out of our net is what they are paid to do and thankfully we managed to do it on that occasion.”