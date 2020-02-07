Derek McInnes open to bringing Tommie Hoban back to Aberdeen – if he proves his fitness

Derek McInnes has refused to rule out signing Tommie Hoban if the ex-Watford defender returns to full fitness.

Defender Hoban is a free agent having been released by the Premier League Hornets last summer.

Hoban suffered cruciate ligament damage last February that required surgery while on loan at Aberdeen.

After a year out, Hoban is close to completing his recovery and has accepted a long-standing invitation from McInnes to train with Aberdeen at Cormack Park.

The 26-year-old is set to join up with the Reds next week.

Hoban made eight starts for the Dons last season before suffering the knee injury

McInnes said: “That invitation to Tommie has always been there but there was no point in taking him up until he was ready to get his boots on.”

Hoban recently posted on social media that he was “grateful to finally be feeling strong again” and that he was “hungrier than ever to get back out there”.

Hoban suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on February 16.

It was the second serious knee injury to hit Hoban inside two years as he was ruled out for the whole of the 2017-18 season having suffered a cruciate ligament injury with Watford. The fresh injury last season was to the other knee.

As Hoban was injured playing for the Dons McInnes feels the club have a duty of care to help him complete his rehabilitation.

However, asked if he could potentially move to sign Hoban if fully fit, McInnes said: “He is very popular with us so who knows?

“I wouldn’t want to say one way or the other. We enjoyed working with Tommie and I think we have a duty of care to try to help him finish his rehab. He was injured playing in an Aberdeen shirt.

“I would be offering that invitation out to him anyway. However, I cannot deny I think Tommie is a fantastic footballer.

“He is a great player who fully deserves a break so you never know what could happen.”

Meanwhile, McInnes has called on his under-performing side to deal with the demands of playing for Aberdeen.

The Reds’ troubles continued with a 1-0 home loss to St Johnstone. It was the fourth

successive game the Dons have failed to score.

McInnes accepts they must respond in Saturday’s make-or-break Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Kilmarnock.

He said: “The players need to deal with the demand here. They need to keep taking the ball and keep trying to do the right things. We need to show more confidence.

“We did a lot wrong (against St Johnstone) and it is important we recognise that and be honest with ourselves.

“The players need to find their confidence and learn how to deal with the demands here at the club, certainly at home.

“Hopefully if we get off to a bright start on Saturday we can get ourselves into the quarter-final of the cup and start to move this season forward.”

Supporters vented their frustration by booing the Dons at full-time as another home defeat condemned McInnes’ side to a return of three points from 15.

He said: “A lot of players were a bit unsure, not moving the ball quickly enough.

“We’re here to support the players but they need to grasp that they need to show more of themselves.

“Hopefully we can get that on Saturday and get our season moving again.

“We need to knuckle down to get through a cup tie and try to find the answers to carry more attacking threat.”