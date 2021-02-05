Derek McInnes: New Aberdeen strikers need to be given service

Boss Derek McInnes says Aberdeen need to provide their new strikers with more service against Hibs tomorrow.

Deadline-day recruits Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry made their Dons debuts in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Livingston at Pittodrie.

Hornby – who has joined on loan from French outfit Reims – started and played 75 minutes, while St Johnstone loanee Hendry came on as a substitute.

With visitors Livingston having the better of the first period, Hornby was left with very little support.

In the second half, the 21-year-old did receive more service and McInnes says Aberdeen need to provide more opportunities for their frontmen in tomorrow’s third versus fourth Premiership clash with Hibs at Easter Road.

The Reds manager said: “Fraser fed off scraps in the first half and I thought it was a tough game for him.

“We went in against that wind, had no rhythm, lost poor goals and we felt the effects of that.

“I thought he led the line well and he showed some nice touches.

“We just needed to get a bit of service into him and a bit of support around him.

“I think he will be better for not having played in a while (his last appearance for Reims was on September 27).”

Hendry was introduced just before half-time on Tuesday night.

Although he was unable to inspire an Aberdeen comeback, McInnes felt the 23-year-old did well.

He added: “I thought Callum did very well when he came on.

“His touch was good, he moved about and he never hid.

“You are always looking for your players in this situation, 2-0 at home is never easy, it is a tough ask and you need that responsibility and courage.

“I thought he showed well and put himself about and linked the play well.

“He should be pleased with his own performance, while we are all disappointed with the result.”

Aberdeen are also hoping to have Florian Kamberi involved for tomorrow’s game against his old side.

The Albanian striker was also signed on loan on transfer deadline day from Swiss side St Gallen, but the Dons have been waiting on a work permit.

Losing against Livingston means the Reds dropped to fourth in the Premiership table, two points behind Hibs with a game in hand.

The sides have traded positions for much of the campaign and, although Aberdeen are on a poor run, having won just once in seven games in 2021, McInnes believes his side can record a third win over Hibs this season.

He hopes the new attacking additions can help on that front and said: “We’ve went back and forth the whole season. I anticipated Hibs being a real challenger for that third spot this season.

“I’ve said often enough, we need to sort our own game out and our own performances.

“The second half performance will give us a chance on Saturday. We’ve gone down there already this season and had to bring a big performance to win the game.

“Hopefully the new signings Hornby and Hendry will be better for having had minutes, because they’ve not had a lot of minutes of late.

“Hopefully we can get Kamberi in for the game, because we’re keen to get these boys up to speed to help make the difference and finish the second half of the season strongly.

“Nobody will probably give us a chance, which is fine. We’ll go down there and we’ll be good enough to get a result and that’s what we intend to do.”

Winger Ryan Hedges and defender Ash Taylor could both be missing for the trip to Leith as a result of pectoral and thigh injuries sustained against Livingston.