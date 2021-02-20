Derek McInnes makes two changes for Aberdeen’s clash with Kilmarnock

Dons manager Derek McInnes has made two changes to his side for this afternoon’s game against Kilmarnock.
From the side that lost 1-0 to Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday Matty Kennedy drops to the bench and Jonny Hayes misses out altogether because of a hamstring problem.
🆕 Here is today's Aberdeen team to face Kilmarnock. COYR!#StandFree
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 20, 2021
Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan have been drafted in as replacements in the wide areas.
Aberdeen are looking to break a run of six games without a goal and six matches without a win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
