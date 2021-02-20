Show Links
Derek McInnes makes two changes for Aberdeen’s clash with Kilmarnock

by Callum Law
20/02/2021, 1:55 pm Updated: 20/02/2021, 2:00 pm
Dons manager Derek McInnes has made two changes to his side for this afternoon’s game against Kilmarnock.

From the side that lost 1-0 to Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday Matty Kennedy drops to the bench and Jonny Hayes misses out altogether because of a hamstring problem.

Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan have been drafted in as replacements in the wide areas.

Aberdeen are looking to break a run of six games without a goal and six matches without a win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.