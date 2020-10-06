Derek McInnes insists striker Bruce Anderson has future with Aberdeen despite loan move

Striker Bruce Anderson has been reassured he remains part of boss Derek McInnes’s first-team plans at Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old has joined Championship side Ayr on a season-long loan.

Aberdeen have the option to recall Anderson in January if needed.

Anderson has played 37 times for the Dons first team, with four starts and three goals.

McInnes has challenged Anderson to push for the first team when he returns from the loan spell.

He said: “Bruce is very much part of our long-term plans at the club .

“This move to Ayr United offers the perfect opportunity for him to gain some valuable minutes in what I am sure will be a competitive league.”

McInnes sanctioned the loan to allow Anderson to get regular game time at a competitive level as strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main are set to return from injury.

Last season’s leading scorer Cosgrove has been out with a fractured cartilage suffered in a pre-season friendly, but is set to return this month.

Main is also due to return from a thigh issue.

McInnes said: “In light of some of our strikers due to return to training in the coming weeks, it was important Bruce was not left without the chance to go and play and score goals. His objective is to do well during his loan spell and come back to us ready to feature for the first team.”

Anderson will strengthen Ayr’s front line after confirmation Craig Moore will miss most of the season following cruciate ligament surgery.

Anderson has had previous loan spells at Elgin and Dunfermline.

Ayr boss Mark Kerr, a former Aberdeen captain, said: “We are delighted to get this over the line.

“Bruce is someone we have been very keen on for some time now

“He is a proper goal scorer and gets himself into great areas.’’