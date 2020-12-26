Derek McInnes hoping Aberdeen can make the most of home comforts

Dons boss Derek McInnes is hoping they can make home advantage count over the next week.

Two of Aberdeen’s next three fixtures – St Johnstone this afternoon and Dundee United a week today – are at Pittodrie.

Being back at home is a welcome boost for the Reds, who have been on the road in six of their last seven games.

Manager McInnes said: “We have done a lot of travelling. Now we can prepare for two out of the next three games at home. Hopefully we get the benefit of that.

“We were fortunate to beat St Johnstone earlier in the season (1-0 at McDiarmid Park on August 20). It looked like a 0-0 written all over it.

“I’ve seen St Johnstone a lot this season and they are very dogged, very organised and ordinarily very difficult to break down.

“Callum (Davidson) has got them well drilled and they have players who can score goals.

“It will be a tough game, but hopefully we go into it with a bit of confidence. If we can can be better in the opposition box, that will be the defining issue to help us win the game.”

St Johnstone travel to the Granite City having suffered three straight defeats in the Premiership to Livingston, St Mirren and Rangers.

But McInnes is not taking them lightly and has a great of respect for his opposite number Callum Davidson.

When the Aberdeen boss was Saints manager, he brought Davidson back to Perth as a player in the summer of 2011.

© SNS Group

McInnes says at that point Davidson was keen to progress into coaching and having been assistant manager to Tommy Wright at Saints and Gary Rowett at Stoke and Millwall, Davidson got the top job at McDiarmid Park in the summer.

McInnes added: “I signed Callum as a player, but when we signed him we had a conversation that we could maybe take steps to help him into the coaching side of it.

“Callum had a very good career. I am drawn to those types – boys who made the most of what they had.

“He was always very eager and thirsty to learn and I felt he was on his path.

“He has done it a different way. He became a manager after a period of being a coach and an assistant manager and he has got his opportunity at a club he served so well.

“I like St Johnstone as a club and I like Callum. I have no doubts he will go on and do well.

“I do think you can see his team are a well coached team. They have totally changed their shape to how they were under Tommy. Everyone knows their job in and out of possession.

“He looks like a manager who does his work well Monday to Friday.

“Results don’t always come – and that’s been the case at times – but if he keeps doing his work he will go on to do very well there.”