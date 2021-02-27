Derek McInnes hoping Aberdeen can deliver a big result against Celtic

Dons manager Derek McInnes is hoping they can produce a “big result” against Celtic today.

Aberdeen are in a fight to finish third in the Premiership currently sitting fourth, four points behind Hibs having played a game more.

Following this afternoon’s encounter at Parkhead the Reds have just seven league games left.

The Dons face the Hoops having ended a six-game goalless and winless run against Kilmarnock last weekend and McInnes is looking to build on that.

He told the BBC’s Sportsound programme: “I work with my players and staff and we’ve always tried to work on the premise that anybody walked into our training ground on a Monday morning you wouldn’t know if we’d won, drawn or lost at the weekend.

“But obviously a win helps, there’s no doubt about it, particularly with what we want to achieve this season.

“For the post-split games to be relevant we’re going to have to produce some big results and hopefully today can be one of those.

“In our last five league games at Celtic Park we’ve drawn 0-0, we’ve lost 2-1 and 1-0 (twice) and we’ve won 1-0 so it’s always been very tight games.

“The last time we lost 1-0 but I felt we deserved something from it and if the game is tight today I hope we can be on the other side of it and get that result.”

Aberdeen were beaten 1-0 by Celtic at Parkhead 10 days ago, but McInnes has taken positives from that display.

He added: “We’re looking for similar in terms of the level of performance and level of aggression in the team, particularly for an hour of the game.

“The opening half hour we were a bit stand off-ish and we didn’t want that to be the case.

“We lose a goal of quality from Turnbull and they have that at the top end of the pitch.

“But it’s important we try to get that balance right show enough impetus and aggression in our work and take confidence from the last performance.”

McInnes has made one change from the side that beat Kilmarnock last Saturday.

On-loan Reims striker Fraser Hornby drops out with a thigh injury with Jonny Hayes back in the side after recovering from a hamstring niggle.

🆕 | Here is the Aberdeen team to play Celtic this afternoon. COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/1aJ6ogzk8Z — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 27, 2021

McInnes described Hornby’s injury as “an absolute disaster” earlier this week.

But when asked if Hornby would be seen in an Aberdeen shirt again, he said: “I think so, listening to the player and how he is presenting it goes against what the scan is suggesting.

“We’ll get him reimaged in two or three weeks and see how he progresses from there.

“I actually thought he started really brightly last weekend, I think it’s just down to the fact he wasn’t conditioned enough because he hadn’t played enough games and sometimes you run the risk of that in January.

“With that in mind we’ve got two strikers we need to keep fit, one starts today (Florian Kamberi) and I think his influence on the team has been clear.

“Callum (Hendry) comes on and scores last week and we need to look after both of them.”