Derek McInnes hopes Aberdeen’s struggles are behind them after win over Hamilton

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes his team can “build some momentum” after tonight’s 3-1 Premiership win at Hamilton.

The Dons ended a five-game goal drought after 15 minutes against Accies, with summer signing Curtis Main lobbing Luke Southwood for just his second counter of the campaign.

Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan added two more for the Reds before the break, with Marios Ogkmpoe netting a late consolation for the home side.

McInnes, who had been under the most pressure of his Pittodrie reign going into the game following Saturday’s 0-0 Scottish Cup draw with Kilmarnock, told BBC Sportsound: “It’s was an important three points for us. The effort of the team has never been in question but we were looking for a bit more quality.

“We have found it difficult against teams that have sat in. Tonight, we had a bit more space to work in and the players were clinical. Hopefully, we can build some momentum now.”

Next up for Aberdeen – who are now third in the league, above Motherwell on goal difference – is Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.