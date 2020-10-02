Derek McInnes hints Aberdeen could complete ‘one bit of business’ before transfer window closes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the club “would like to do maybe one bit of business” before the transfer window closes.

The Dons manager was speaking after watching his side come back from 1-0 down to beat St Mirren 2-1 at Pittodrie tonight, with Lewis Ferguson’s winner coming deep into injury time.

The transfer window closes on Monday and McInnes told BBC Sportsound the Reds were “possibly” looking to get another piece of business completed by the deadline.

On his side’s victory over the Buddies, McInnes said: “There’s nothing better than a last-minute winner. We were relentless in that last 15, 20 minutes. We went for it.

“The players deserve so much credit. When the question was asked, we rolled the sleeves up.

“We can go into the break feeling good about ourselves.”