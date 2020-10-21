Derek McInnes hails number nine Ryan Edmondson for taking chance to shine on first start for Aberdeen

Dons boss Derek McInnes hailed striker Ryan Edmondson after he got off the mark for the club.

The Leeds United loanee bagged a brace in the 4-2 win over Hamilton at Pittodrie, with Tommie Hoban and Lewis Ferguson also on target.

It was the 19-year-old’s first start for Aberdeen and he made his mark.

McInnes said: “Ryan Edmondson for somebody so young led the line so well and I think you see the benefit of having a traditional number nine.

“We were probably lacking that on Saturday (in the 0-0 draw with Dundee United), so it was always in my mind to play him because I thought we would get plenty of crosses into the box.

“Thankfully he got his reward and he was unlucky not to get his hat-trick. He probably would’ve done, because he looked a threat, if he hadn’t had to come off.

“I think Marley Watkins was better because of him as well because I think Marley is better playing around a main striker.

“Some of that play in the first half, the interchanging between Wright, Watkins, Edmondson, Hayes and Hedges, was very good and really pleasing.

“We thought long and hard about playing him (Edmondson) on Saturday and we know Sam Cosgrove’s still got a bit to go and we have to be mindful that Sam’s not had any competitive football for a long time.

“He did three weeks of pre-season before he got his injury. Edmondson stood up and led the line well.

“He’s a bit excitable and there’s a rawness to him, but I like that because he’s eager to please and he’s eager to score goals.

“He’s thought highly of at Leeds and has scored goals in their Under-23s, it is a step up for him, but you can see physically he can do it.

“The goals will do him no harm because when you come to the club as a loan player or a new signing you want to contribute and feel accepted on the pitch.

“We see a lot of good in him in training, this was his opportunity to start and he took it.”

The Dons were 4-0 up after half an hour, but lost Jonny Hayes to a groin problem and allowed David Moyo to net for Hamilton with Ross Callachan converting a second half penalty.

McInnes added: “It was a fantastic start for us, but we lose a goal when we’re down to 10 men. The disruption with Jonny going off didn’t help, but we need to do better.

“I think we need to stop the cross and we need to defend the cross better, I think we’ve got the second most clean sheets in the league and I’ve been really pleased with how miserly we’ve been, but that type of goal isn’t like us.

“The game was a bit too frantic in the second half for my liking, but sometimes that’s down to the opposition.

“We were wasteful with a couple of chances to score another goal and we’re really annoyed with the goal we lose.

“We knock off at the free-kick and I’ve got no complaints because it hits Andy’s hand and in the new rules it’s a penalty.

“It takes a little bit of the shine off it, but at the start of the game we were looking for three points to go third in the league and take full advantage of this game in hand. We’ve done that.”

Hayes will have a scan on his groin today, Ash Taylor and Ross McCrorie also picked up knocks and Ryan Edmondson rolled his ankle in the second half.

Meanwhile, free agent former Rangers and Celtic midfielder Liam Burt was at Pittodrie last night and the 21-year-old will train with Aberdeen. McInnes said: “We handed him an invitation to him to come and train.

“He’ll train with the development squad over the next few days and it’s nothing more than that.

“We have a couple of practice matches, it was just a case of opening an invitation to the boy to have a look at him and him to have a look at us.”