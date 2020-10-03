Derek McInnes hails Aberdeen’s never-say-die attitude against St Mirren to secure him 150th Premiership win as Dons boss

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praised his players’ never-say-die character after grabbing a late win against St Mirren.

The Dons netted deep into injury time to dump St Mirren 2-1 for McInnes’ 150th Premiership win as Pittodrie manager.

McInnes admits he feared the Dons had run out of time.

However, goal hero Lewis Ferguson netted the late winner in injury time.

Ferguson’s 25-yard drive made it 18 points from a possible 24 going into the international break.

McInnes said: “The players’ response was terrific after we went behind as the question was being asked of us.

“They put in the perseverance and the level of work.

“It is important to have that in a team and it has been a part of my team for years now.

“There are reasons for that – fitness, spirit and motivation.

“We have a brilliant spirit here and we also have a strength in the squad.

“We were very good in that last 25 minutes and I thought we just may run out of time.

“However, Ferguson, what a boy.

“He is a big moment and big game player. Ferguson scores important goals.

“That is his trademark.

“Ferguson and his team-mates were making sure they got the three points regardless of how the game played out.”

Aberdeen were not as emphatic or dangerous going forward as they were when demolishing Ross County 3-0 away from home last weekend.

McInnes insists it is the points that matter as the Reds keep the heat on third-placed Hibs.

He said: “It is the same points we got for beating Ross County last week.

“In that game at Ross County we were on point more or less from start to finish.

“It is the same three points, but a different way to win a game.

“The spirit of the players was clear so good on them.”

Aberdeen looked set to drop points at home for a second successive game following a 3-0 loss to Motherwell in their last Pittodrie clash.

St Mirren went ahead through a superb Ethan Erhahon strike before Markey Watkins levelled.

McInnes said: “We started the game well and saw a lot of what we have been seeing of late – the relevance of (Scott) Wright, (Ryan) Hedges, (Jonny) Hayes and Watkins being very bright.

“The game then became a bit untidy and it wasn’t the type of game we wanted as there was no real flow to it.

“We were slow with our build-up play and didn’t make more of our opportunities in the final third.

“St Mirren were very physical and very competitive and we never really dealt with that side of the game.

“Three quarters of our games at home are going to be similar to that and we are going to have to get better at asking the question and getting more dominance in our play.

“It is not often we finish a game with (Connor) McLennan and Hayes at full-back and with two wingers and two strikers. We got our reward for that with two lovely finishes.”