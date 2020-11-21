Derek McInnes demands Aberdeen show their quality against Rangers as he puts faith in Funso Ojo for Ibrox

Boss Derek McInnes will demand Aberdeen a “big performance” from every player at Ibrox tomorrow.

The Dons face an in-form Rangers, currently undefeated in 20 matches this season across all competitions, at Ibrox tomorrow.

McInnes believes Aberdeen can end their run, but accepts it will take top showings from all of his players.

He wants the Reds to have the confidence to take the game to Rangers in search of three points.

McInnes said: “The message will be clear to the players to show that confidence and personality to take part in the game.

“Rather than try to play last-minute football for 90 minutes.

“We will need big performances from everyone in a red shirt.

“I am looking for my team to show that intent and personality.

“Rangers have started the season in good form, so it will be a tough game for us.

“However, a lot of the squad have gone through it before and know what it takes to get a result there.”

Rangers have netted 57 times in 20 games this season both domestically and in Europe, with only seven goals conceded.

McInnes has put his team on red alert that they cannot switch off for a second in Govan.

He said: “You need to do a lot of things right and concentration is important.

“There must also be individual responsibility in and out of possession.

“You have to get after Rangers at the right time and not let them enjoy the game too much.

“Rangers are a team that dominate possession and we have to make sure we are comfortable when that is the case.

“It is only one part of it and we have to make sure that when they are in possession we turn the ball over better than we did in the first game (1-0 loss, August 1).”

Aberdeen suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Rangers in the opening game of the season where they failed to register a single shot on target.

McInnes insists much has changed since then with Aberdeen now clear in third spot in the Premiership.

He said: “Looking back on the first day of the season, we didn’t do anything in possession bar the last fifteen minutes.

“We looked a team who were undercooked that day, we didn’t look ready and were like a team who hadn’t played for a long time.

“Rangers were better than us on the day, so it wasn’t a good start to the campaign, especially given what happened in the days afterwards.

“But we have come back, we have started well and there is enough evidence there to think we can have a good campaign.

“But it is only a start, I keep stressing that because it’s still early in the campaign.”

Aberdeen will be minus Scotland U21 captain Ross McCrorie tomorrow due to the terms of his season-long loan deal from Rangers.

McCrorie, 22, will sign a three-year permanent deal with Aberdeen next summer for £350,000.

McInnes said Aberdeen tried to make the move permanent this summer, but were hampered by the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “We did all we can to try to make it a permanent from the off, but obviously -with the restrictions we are under as a club due to the Covid situation – it meant that wasn’t possible.

“To try to get a loan player to play against their parent club is impossible.

“We totally accept that situation, although it is not what we wanted.

“It is only when the game comes around it becomes an issue.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to buy him outright and we can only pay that fee from next season when he becomes our player officially.”

McCrorie is one of a number of confirmed absentees for tomorrow with Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch and on-loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins ruled out by injury.

The situation has been complicated further by a report one of the Dons’ trio of Scotland U21 internationals – McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson or Connor McLennan – has tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to the Granite City.

The player will be ruled out for the Rangers game tomorrow and Wednesday’s meeting with Hamilton.

Meanwhile, midfielder Dean Campbell has returned from injury and is contention for tomorrow.

However, McInnes is ready to pitch Funso Ojo into midfield tomorrow for his first start since a 3-0 loss to Motherwell on September 20.

He said: “Funso has been terrific in training the last few weeks and will play and be ready.

“He has the personality, the confidence and ability to play.

“Like a few others he has had to watch the team doing well after finding it difficult to get in.

“But, for Funso and others, there will be that opportunity on Sunday.

“We have a few injuries, but, even with injuries we have shown, we have a coping mechanism to get results.”