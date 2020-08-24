Derek McInnes delighted with Marley Watkins addition, but reveals Aberdeen have injury doubts for Runavik Europa League qualifying clash

Boss Derek McInnes insists securing £1 million man Marley Watkins on loan was great business by Aberdeen.

Watkins made an impressive debut in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston just 24 hours after signing on loan from Bristol City.

The 29-year-old, who switched from Norwich to Bristol for £1m in summer 2018, has joined the Dons until January.

McInnes was given the green light by the Dons board to make the emergency signing due to a striker injury crisis.

However, that attacking problem has alleviated as McInnes welcomed Curtis Main and Bruce Anderson back into the squad.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “For me, getting Marley in was a great bit of business.

“We had an encouraging debut from Marley. He’s the type of striker we wanted because he can play with Main, with Cosgrove and with Edmondson once they are back.

“Marley has speed and is such a good mover across the pitch.

“He can play elsewhere, but for us he signed as a centre-forward and he is here to bring us that speed at the top end of the pitch.”

Aberdeen secured a second successive win via second half goals from Lewis Ferguson and Scott Wright to go into Thursday’s Euro clash with NSI Runavik on a positive note.

However, McInnes will be in a sweat over first team stars Scott McKenna, Niall McGinn and Craig Bryson for that Europa League first qualifying round tie at Pittodrie.

Scotland defender McKenna was sick at half-time against Livi and was replaced, while Bryson felt his calf in the warm-up.

McGinn will today undergo a scan on an ankle injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “Scott was sick at half-time and we decided to take him off. I think he’ll be OK for Tuesday’s training.

“It was far from ideal at half-time, but thankfully it looks to be no drama.

“Niall took a knock against St Johnstone and was still sore and tender on Saturday. We ruled him out for this game and he is having a scan on Monday, but we’re hopeful there’s nothing there and it settles down for Thursday. Craig felt his calf tighten in the warm-up, so we hope it’s not too serious.

“I don’t think anyone who was involved today, other than McGinn, will be a doubt for Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Welsh international Watkins has vowed to give his all to make the loan deal until January a success.

Watkins said: “I will play my heart out for the team.

“There are so much exciting things to challenge for with Aberdeen over the next few months, including European football.

“It was a no-brainer for me really.

“In football you have to move on to the next thing, be ambitious and try to win as much as you can.

“I know all about Scottish football. I know the league and what it is all about.

“There is no better feeling than being part of a team and playing for your team-mates, all being in it together.

Dons boss McInnes has been a long-term admirer of Watkins and had attempted to secure him previously.

The 29-year-old admits working with McInnes was another big draw in signing the loan deal.

He said: “I have a massive amount of respect for the gaffer here.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

“ He has had a great managerial career and has done great things here at Aberdeen.

“It will be great to learn from him. As a player you are always learning and trying improve your game.

“I really am looking forward to it.”