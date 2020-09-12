Derek McInnes confirms more will go out on loan from Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed more young players will be sent out on loan before the summer transfer window closes next month.

Rising stars Miko Virtanen and Michael Ruth have both joined Championship Arbroath on season-long loans.

There will be further Pittodrie loan exits before the window, extended due to the coronavirus crisis, closes on October 5.

McInnes said: “We have put some young lads out on good loans and there will be more going out before the window closes.”

Midfielder Virtanen had a successful spell on loan at Arbroath last season.

Aberdeen have a clause inserted into the loan deal for a potential recall in January for Virtanen.

McInnes said: “ Miko did very well at Arbroath last season.

“Having sat down with Miko last week, we both came to the agreement it was maybe best to continue those games.

“Dick (Campbell, Arbroath boss) was on the phone constantly to try to get him back such was the impact he made

“We have that recall in January if we need him.

“Hopefully he does as well as previously.”

Teenage striker Ruth, 18, has also joined Arbroath, but penned a new one-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until 2022 before joining the Red Lichties.

McInnes said: “We spoke to Michael and his agent about six weeks ago and we wanted him to get the best possible loan.

“He committed to a longer-term deal before he went out on loan, because Michael is part of the plans long term.

“Getting a good Championship move like Arbroath will be great for him and hopefully he can have as big an impact as Miko did last season.”