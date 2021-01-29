Derek McInnes confirms Aberdeen will try to replace Birmingham City-bound Sam Cosgrove with loan signing before transfer window closes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he aims to sign a striker to replace Sam Cogrove.

However, McInnes admits he faces a race against time to land a goalscorer before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

The Dons have this evening been linked with a loan move for Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby, who is currently with French Ligue 1 side Reims.

Although he is yet to score a senior goal, the Everton youth academy graduate has netted 10 times in 16 appearances for Scotland U21s.

Leading scorer for the last two seasons, Cosgrove, 24, is set to sign on at Birmingham City in a £2 million deal.

McInnes has previously confirmed there would be no new signings arriving at Pittodrie during the winter transfer window.

However, the Dons will do a U-turn and swoop to secure a replacement for Cosgrove, who netted 23 times last season.

Aberdeen are also keen on securing Ross County striker Ross Stewart on a pre-contract.

If they were to move for Stewart now, the Staggies have slapped a £500,000 fee on his head, and McInnes confirmed any striker arriving in January will therefore likely be a loan deal.

He said: “We have three days – if Sam is to go – to bring in a striker.

“That would likely be a loan deal as well.

“It leaves us under pressure with a couple of days left of the window to try and bring in a replacement.

“It is an added challenge at this late stage in the window.

“There is no doubting that the offer for Sam is the right offer.

“I can understand why the board would be inclined to accept that and engage with it.

“January can be a challenging month and I’ve always said it’s important to try and come out of January stronger than we went into it.

“That’s why the next few days is very important to us.”

Dons ‘need to box clever’ financially

With the Dons losing millions due to the Covid-19 crisis, the wage bill has been reduced with Funso Ojo going on loan until the end of the season to Wigan.

Loan deals for Marley Watkins (Bristol City) and Ryan Edmondson (Leeds United) have also expired and keeper Tomas Cerny recently retired.

Attacker Scott Wright could also exit before Monday’s transfer deadline for Rangers if the Ibrox club come in with a good enough offer. Wright has already agreed a pre-contract with Rangers for next season.

Venezuelan defender Ronald Hernandez, is also expected to exit Pittodrie. McInnes accepts it is a fine balancing act offsetting the financial black hole inflicted by the coronavirus and remaining competitive.

He said “We are bodies down, but financially we need to box clever, like a lot of clubs.

“We will see how we go, but it will be an important next few days for us, if Sam was to leave and how we react to that.

“It is a balancing act for ourselves, to remain competitive throughout the campaign.

“The aim as a club is to win games, for the supporters, ourselves, prize money and staying up there to be competitive.

“The key to that is holding on to our best players for as long as possible.

“It always has been. When you have that consistency of selection, like in previous seasons, where we were able to keep a hold of Jonny Hayes for a good few years, Ryan Jack, Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean.

“All these players were secure in their contracts and you get the benefit of that.”

With Cosgrove’s exit, the Dons will have pocketed £5 million in transfer fees this season, with Scotland cap Scott McKenna joining Nottingham Forest for £3m, plus add-ons, in September.

McInnes admits losing players of that calibre, with Wright also potentially leaving before Monday, is a huge blow.

He said: “If Sam goes, on the back of Scott McKenna going, then it is a significant amount of money going back into the club and it is money that the club needs at the minute.

“The process is the right thing, in terms of developing players and getting good value for them.

“You can never lose sight of your identity and you can never lose sight about being competitive and that is the big balancing act.

“It was a blow losing McKenna, but we accepted that he was going to move at some point. We got a club record fee for him.

“Now our top goalscorer, albeit who hasn’t shown the form he is capable of lately – but he has got a body of work there.

“Sam’s been our top goalscorer for the last couple of seasons, so to lose both those players and to potentially lose Scott Wright, who has been very influential this season, would be a real blow for everybody about the club.

“Dealing with players moving on is part of the process here.

“It was good money for McKenna, it looks like it’s going to be good money for Cosgrove and it has to be good money for any of our players.”

Aberdeen accepted a £2.7 million bid from French second tier side Guingamp for Cosgrove during the summer.

However the striker, contracted to Pittodrie until the end of the 2021-22 season, rejected the move.

Wright won’t join Cosgrove in exiting this month unless there’s a ‘significant offer’

For Wright to also leave before Monday’s transfer deadline, McInnes warns it will take a strong offer from Rangers.

McInnes said: ”If it isn’t a significant offer, we will not be selling Scott.

“We’ve got to be strong enough with that at the club.

“Scott’s our player, he’s an important player and we’ve got objectives for the season.

“Unless it is a really strong, fair, significant offer, he will not be going. He will stay with us for the rest of the season.”

Aberdeen face a striker crisis for tomorrow’s clash with in-form Livingston, as Curtis Main is unavailable having picked up a thigh strain during the warm-up of the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone.

That leaves Bruce Anderson, recalled from a loan at Ayr United, as the only recognised senior striker available for the game.