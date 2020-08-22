Derek McInnes confident his Aberdeen side will be better for their Europa League qualifying kick-off

Boss Derek McInnes is confident Aberdeen will improve in time for their Europa League campaign.

Aberdeen face Faroe Islands side NSI Rudavik in the Europa League first qualifying round at Pittodrie on Thursday.

With the tie an all-or-nothing, one-legged straight shoot-out, McInnes accepts there is no room for slip-ups.

The Reds scraped past St Johnstone 1-0 in only their second game of a season already hit by three postponements.

McInnes was happy with the effort but accepted some of their play was “ponderous”.

He insists the Dons, who have played only twice in almost six months, will rapidly improve.

McInnes hopes to boost his attack by landing a striker on loan for tomorrow’s clash with Livingston.

He has targeted Bristol City’s Welsh international striker Marley Watkins.

McInnes said: “We will improve. It is clear we will get better as we go along.

“Results like at St Johnstone and getting 90 minutes into players’ legs will help.

“We can do with another one tomorrow (against Livingston) going into the European game.

“St Johnstone was only our second competitive game in five-and-a-half months.

“You can replicate bounce games and 11 v 11 in training, but nothing prepares you for real football.

“We have known that from when we played Europa League games early in the campaign as that is normally our first game.

“Our performance normally improves from the first game to the second, and from the second to the third.

“St Johnstone looked a bit sharper with their work, fitter and a bit more ready for the game.

“The players will benefit from getting that game into their legs.

“We had one game a couple of weeks ago (v Rangers) that we lost 1-0 and didn’t show anything like we are capable of against a good side.

“Against St Johnstone at least we showed a real work ethic and desire to work for the result.

“That was enough to get three points.

“Obviously in other games we will have to play better to get our three points, but that togetherness and work ethic from every single one of my players was there in spades.”

McInnes was without four strikers and three centre-backs for the trip to St Johnstone.

It was their first game since the 1-0 opening day loss to Rangers on August 1.

Subsequent matches against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Celtic were postponed due to coronavirus protocol breaches.

He said: “Against St Johnstone I was looking for more from us, certainly looking after the ball in possession.

“We knew it would be a tough game anyway the way Callum (Davidson, St Johnsone manager) sets his teams up.

“They are very well-drilled and organised with every player knowing his job.

“You need to fight for any moments or space in the game.

“We were too ponderous with our work and too ponderous in possession early on.”

Aberdeen’s season was thrown into chaos by the postponements as a result of Covid-19 rule breaches by eight Aberdeen players and Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli.

Eight Dons players attended a city centre bar in breach of protocol following the loss to Rangers.

Two subsequently tested positive and had to quarantine, while the other six had to self-isolate for 14 days.

McInnes said: “It has been tough.

“It hasn’t been easy on anyone.

“I know how much they wanted to respond and get a result. I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“Getting three points was very significant

“The players sometimes need to be reminded that the feeling of winning is what we do this job for.

“The last time out before the lockdown and the season finished we beat Hibs and felt we had a bit of momentum.

“That winning feeling for any professional when you have knocked your pan in all week and in the game to get all three points – that is why we are here.

“We will get better as we go along, we knew the game here would be a tough one.”

Due to the postponements, Aberdeen had been left languishing with zero points, 10 behind early pace-setters Hibs and Rangers.

McInnes said: “Just getting that first three points of the season gets you up and running.

“The longer you don’t get it the more you get asked about it and the more it becomes an issue.”

Aberdeen will be without Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main, Mikey Devlin and Ryan Edmondson due to injury tomorrow when they host a Livingston side that held Rangers to a 0-0 draw last weekend.

Since then, Livingston have lost their star striker Lyndon Dykes to QPR for an undisclosed fee in excess of £1 million.

McInnes said: “Livingston are something similar to us in that they have lost their talismanic striker. They have sold theirs and ours (Sam Cosgrove) is out injured.

“You have to rely on other things and their energy and discipline was outstanding against Rangers.

“That is something we are going to have to overcome.

“I think Livingston will be buoyed by the fact the last couple of games have probably been more like them, their identity.

“They got a point against Rangers by doing so much right with the work rate and discipline of the team.

“You have to applaud that.

“We will see who is fit to go again and go back in and hopefully get another few boys back.

“We also have options from the bench.”