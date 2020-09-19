Derek McInnes challenges Aberdeen players to head into glamour Sporting CP tie with seventh straight win

Derek McInnes has challenged the Dons to jet to Portugal on a high by securing a magnificent seventh straight win.

Aberdeen face Sporting Clube de Portugal in a Europa League tie in Lisbon on Thursday.

Reward for the winner is a one legged play-off at home against either LASK of Austria or Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda on October 1.

Should Aberdeen win those two rounds they will qualify for the lucrative group stages.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we can go to Lisbon on the back of a win against Motherwell and with that momentum behind us. Winning six games in a row is good and the players have put a lot of work in to do that.

“The challenge now is to make it seven and keep that momentum we’ve built up going.”

Aberdeen are gunning to secure seven straight wins for the first time since August 2015. It is a remarkable transformation in fortunes following a disastrous start to the campaign for McInnes’ side.

Following a disappointing opening day loss to Rangers (1-0) the Dons season was thrown into chaos when eight first-team players visited a busy city centre bar in breach of coronavirus protocol.

Aberdeen subsequently had three games postponed due to Covid-19 breaches by the eight and Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli.

Since returning from 19 days of inactivity the Reds have won all six games and have conceded just one goal in that run.

McInnes said: “When you think of where we were after the first game of the season the players deserve so much credit for the way they have responded. Some games we have had to dig it out and in others we have played really well.

“We have been really solid, we’ve had a good platform to build on and have carried a threat going forward. We have lost only two goals in seven games so there has been a lot to be pleased about.”

Sporting CP have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak with seven players returning positive Covid-19 results.

Manager Ruben Amorim has also tested positive along with two of his backroom staff. All 10 will be unavailable for Thursday’s third qualifying round clash with the Dons.

Sporting have relocated to a training camp on the Algarve in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the positive tests Thursday’s game is unlikely to be under threat. Under UEFA regulations a Euro match will go ahead despite a positive test if a team has 13 available players, including a keeper.

LASK reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season where they lost 7-1 on aggregate to Manchester United.

However in qualifying from the groups LASK defeated Sporting Lisbon 3-0 at home and also defeated PSV Eindhoven (4-1) and Rosenborg (1-0) at home.

FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda have never progressed beyond the third qualifying round of a European competition.

Due to the demands of European football on Thursday and Premiership action on Sunday McInnes is set to make changes to face Motherwell.

One will be defender Tommie Hoban dropping out.

Hoban signed a short term deal until January having battled back to fitness after 18 months out following knee surgery. The defender played for the full 90 minutes in Thursday’s 2-0 defeat of Viking FK in Norway. Winger Matty Kennedy is also a doubt with a knee injury.

McInnes said: “We have to manage Tommie’s week. There is an understanding that he is not quite at that stage where he can have just a two day recovery and go again.”

“Matty picked up an injury against Kilmarnock and we were disappointed he was not with us in Norway. He has picked up a little knee injury which hopefully will not keep him out for too long.

“It was a short flight home on Thursday, which you are always grateful for.

“However we have another quick game against Motherwell and the squad will be utilised to the full to try to make sure we keep that freshness and quality.”

Currently bottom of the table Motherwell also progressed into the third qualifying round – via a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw away to Coleraine.

McInnes said: “It was good to see Motherwell go through as well because you want as many Scottish representatives in the next round as possible. Motherwell haven’t had the best start to the season in the league but they are a good side,.

“Stephen (Robinson) has a lot of good players so it was a surprise they struggled to get going but I think everyone expected them to pick up.

“They won last weekend in the league and they went through on Thursday, so they will come to us looking to get more momentum behind them.”