Derek McInnes backs former Aberdeen loanee James Maddison to shine on English football’s biggest stage

DONS boss Derek McInnes believes former Aberdeen

loanee James Maddison is capable of playing for any of England’s top clubs.

The 23-year-old Leicester City playmaker has been repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Maddison spent the first half of 2016-17 season on loan at Pittodrie from Norwich City.

The England cap impressed for the Reds in 17 appearances, with the highlight of his time

in the Granite City being a last-minute free-kick winner against Rangers.

Maddison has gone from strength to strength since his stint with Aberdeen.

His displays for Norwich resulted in a £22 million transfer to Leicester two years ago and he has been a key man for the Foxes.

McInnes said: “I always thought James was the best technician of a ball I’ve seen.

“I haven’t seen someone who manipulates the ball in the way he can and that potential is really being realised now.

“James has said that coming to Aberdeen has helped be the making of him because he had to grow up a bit.

“He had to tough things out and he had to learn how to deal with the demands of playing here.

“He was developing then and the games up here were tough for him.

“You can’t say that you watched him and thought he would go from playing with us, back to Norwich, on to Leicester and then potentially to a club like Manchester United so quickly.

“But you see him now, he has developed so much I think he could play for any of the big clubs in England. That’s how good he is.”

As much as McInnes would have loved to have had Maddison at Pittodrie for a longer period of time, he says Aberdeen should take pride in the part they played in his development.

For the Dons gaffer the same applies when it comes to players like Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean, who left the Reds for clubs in England in recent years.

McInnes added: “The improvement in him over the last two seasons especially has been massive and it shows what can be done.

“The frustration is always that you wonder what sort of team you could have had if you’d kept the players together.

“But there has to be a reality there and with that comes a sense of pride that we have helped the Kenny McLeans (Norwich), the Shinnies (Derby), Jonny Hayes (Celtic) and those lads get their moves.

“When you see boys going away and performing, showing their confidence and fulfilling that potential you knew they had, the whole club should take pride from that.

“They all had a real desire to do well, that burning ambition you need to make it happen.”