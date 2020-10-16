Derek McInnes backs Aberdeen defender Andy Considine for more Scotland caps

Dons boss Derek McInnes has backed Andy Considine to win more Scotland caps.

The Aberdeen defender made his first two appearances for the national team in 1-0 victories over Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the Uefa Nations League this week.

After years of being overlooked, Considine finally got the call from Scotland at the age of 33.

With the Dark Blues facing Serbia in Belgrade next month in the European Championship play-off final, as well completing their Nations League section against Slovakia and Israel ,McInnes is backing Considine to earn more caps.

The Reds manager, who is preparing his side to face Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow, said: “We always hoped there would be a time. And I think he was close when the shutdown happened last season.

“He was close to being in that March squad (for the Euro play-off semi-final) I think, as close as he’s been. I’ve mentioned Andy’s qualities to a few Scotland managers over the years. And I’ve certainly spoken to Steve about Andy two or three times.

“When I got the call from Stevie last Thursday, I couldn’t have been more pleased.

“So it’s a good story. It’s a great story. But hopefully there is more to come.

“The fact that he was so comfortable, he looked as if he’d had 30 caps.

“I’m not saying he’s going to get to 30 caps. But he certainly can get more than two.

“I think, like most people, now that Steve has had a chance to work with him up close, as I have for the seven-and-a-half years, you learn that there’s much more to him than what you see on a Saturday.”

© Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock

Considine looked assured in the international arena and his club boss wasn’t at all surprised.

McInnes added: “We saw a very Andy performance in both games. Dependable, trustworthy – and playing on the left of a three suits him.

“The last few seasons, he’s been between left centre-back and left-back for me.

“I hear what people say: ‘Oh, he’s never a left back’. Well I think he’s got Player of the Year three times while playing at left-back.

“I think people recognise how dependable and trustworthy he is. Part of the make-up of a good defender is exactly that, making good decisions, staying calm, positioning himself properly.

“All these elements get better with age and the best defenders improve as they go along.

“You can still have experienced defenders making the mistakes they did at 20.

“That’s not Andy. Everybody recognises the improvement he’s made.

“Since we came into the job here, Andy has been a huge part of the culture in the dressing room.

“I think he’s enjoyed the professionalism of the club, the improvements in the team and the club – and he’s come along with that.

“He’s been an integral part of each team and squad that I’ve put together.”

As Aberdeen manager McInnes takes pride in his players getting international recognition.

During his seven-and-a-half years at Pittodrie Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Graeme Shinnie, Scott McKenna, Mikey Devlin and now Considine have all won caps while playing under McInnes.

He said: “I take huge satisfaction for all the players who get capped here, whether that be Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean, (Mikey) Devlin, (Scott) McKenna, (Graeme) Shinnie was a massive one for me, because I knew how desperate he was to be a Scotland player.

“But Andy’s is up there with all of that, probably a bit more, because he’s getting on, he’s experienced – and there’s no doubt that he probably thought that his opportunity had passed.

“I hear comment from some now saying he should have been in years ago. I never really heard too many people saying that before he got called in.

“Sometimes you need to get put in that position for the perception to change.

“So he’s gone from big Andy Considine, a stalwart at Aberdeen, to people saying: ‘Actually, he’s a very accomplished defender’. A defender that we see day in, day out in training.”